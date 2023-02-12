Erin Blanchfield Vs. Jéssica Andrade Announced, Twitter Reacts

The main event for UFC Vegas 69 has undergone yet another change, and the event will now be headlined by a women’s flyweight bout between Erin Blanchfield and Jéssica Andrade.
UFC Vegas 69 was originally topped by a matchup between top bantamweight contenders Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen, but the UFC decided to push that fight to March.
The card’s co-main event between Blanchfield and former title challenger Taila Santos was subsequently promoted to the main event, but it was announced during the broadcast for UFC 284 that due to Santos’ visa issues she would be replaced by Andrade.
Many fans were excited to see Santos return after her controversial loss to Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko, but the new matchup between Andrade and Blanchfield will likely still decide the division’s next title challenger.
“Cold Blooded” is undefeated in the UFC and has submitted her last two opponents, including a dominant performance in her most recent fight when she stopped Molly McCann in the first round. Andrade already opened her year with a lopsided decision win over Lauren Murphy at UFC 283, and the former strawweight champion is currently riding a three-fight win streak.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Blanchfield Vs. Andrade
The fight announcement took place during a UFC 284 broadcast that already had the attention of most of the MMA world, which resulted in plenty of reactions to the new UFC Vegas 69 main event.
What do you think of the fact that Andrade will step in to face Blanchfield in the main event of UFC Vegas 69?