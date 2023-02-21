“Everyone’s Gonna Take The Opportunity To S**t All Over Conor” – Anthony Smith Defends Conor McGregor Over TUF 31 Controversy

Anthony Smith recently weighed in on rumors surrounding Conor McGregor changing some of the competitors for The Ultimate Fighter 31.

Recent reports suggested that ‘The Notorious’ sent several of the listed TUF 31 competitors home. In their place, McGregor purportedly replaced them with some of his own preferred fighters.

Among the fighters removed from the show was bantamweight underdog Kris Moutinho. ‘Green Zombie’ won over a lot of fans with his gutsy performance against Sean O’Malley back at UFC 264. Moutinho has since confirmed he was only ever listed as an alternate for the show and he was sent home simply because his services were not needed.

McGregor himself has seemingly denied the claims that he changed up the TUF roster. However, Gilbert Burns claimed that the Irishman did indeed kick his friend out of the competition.

‘Lionheart’, though, is unconvinced regarding the validity of the rumors surrounding the issue.

Anthony Smith On Waiting For More Context For Conor McGregor Controversy

Due to the conflicting reports currently circulating in regards to McGregor’s TUF work, Smith was hesitant to criticize ‘The Notorious’.

On a recent edition of Believe You Me, ‘Lionheart’ pointed out that many will jump on any potential opportunity to be critical of the brash, controversial Irish star. Until a more clearcut, official report and context is released, Smith is hesitant to take a major stance on the subject matter.

“I don’t know. This is one of those things, I think everyone’s gonna look for an opportunity to s*** all over Conor,” Smith said. “I don’t know. It’ll come out at some point in time and we’ll have a little more context to it. But it’s kind of hard just to s*** on the guy, we don’t actually know.”

The Ultimate Fighter 31 is set to premiere in May. Opposite Conor McGregor will be UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler. The two are expected to lock horns at 170lbs in the Octagon later this year after the show wraps.

Do you agree with Anthony Smith’s take on the Conor McGregor TUF controversy?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.