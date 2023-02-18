Ex-MMA Fighter Allegedly Stabbed Girlfriend Before Hiding Body

New details have emerged in a case involving an ex-MMA fighter from Nashville who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death and hid her body.

According to the report from WKRN, Dwayne Herrelle Jr. was arrested for allegedly stabbing 24-year-old Irene Torres to death after she returned home from work late on January 28. Herrelle and Torres both worked at the same bar, and surveillance footage presented at the ex-MMA fighter’s February 15 hearing apparently showed the 28-year-old stabbing Torres repeatedly.

Metro Nashville Police Department Detective Derry Baltimore was present in court when the gruesome security footage was played, and he also attended the autopsy of Torres’ body.

“They got into an argument and he begins stabbing her and after stabbing her he put her in the trunk of his car,” Baltimore told WKRN. “I was told while I was standing there with the doctor that she was stabbed in excess of 17 times.”

Police Found Torres’ Body In Herrelle’s Apartment

Police were alerted to the situation after Torres’ parents saw the footage from the security cameras at their home, but when the 24-year-old’s father confronted Herrelle, the ex-MMA fighter claimed Torres was staying at a hotel.

The victim’s purse and pants were found in a dumpster behind a nearby grocery store, and police went to search Herelle’s apartment after the 28-year-old apparently confessed his actions to Torres’ father.

Herelle previously competed as both an amateur and professional fighter. (Facebook)

“We went to the closet area, and I could see the victim inside of a clear tote, like she was wrapped in some type of comforter,” Baltimore said.

Herrelle made his amateur MMA debut in 2016 for the Ohio-based Justified Defiance Fight Series and went 5-0 while competing for the promotion. The 28-year-old lost his pro debut to Irvin Jones in 2017, and he last competed in 2018 when Kegan Agnew submitted him in the first round.

