Fedor Emelianenko At Peace With Retirement Following Bellator 290 Loss

Heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko is pleased with his decision to make Bellator 290 this past weekend his final stand in mixed martial arts.

In the headliner of the event, which took place on Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Emelianenko returned to action for one final time, challenging for the Bellator heavyweight title against reigning champion Ryan Bader.

While it was a short night’s work for “Darth” Bader, who stopped the Russian with ground-and-pound inside one round, the story went beyond the fight result.

With adoring fans and fellow legends like Dan Henderson, Chuck Liddell, Randy Couture, and Chael Sonnen present, Emelianenko laid his gloves down in the center of the cage, bringing to an end one of the most illustrious careers the sport has ever seen.

Often, retirement can prove to be short-lived in combat sports, with a number of veterans struggling to stay away from the steel confines of the cage and returning at an older age. But for Emelianenko, the time is right, and that’s something he’s at peace with.

Emelianenko: “My Body Doesn’t Feel The Same”

During his appearance at the Bellator 290 post-fight press conference, Emelianenko was asked whether his mind remains firm on the decision to call time on his career, which has spanned 48 professional fights across almost 23 years.

“The Last Emperor” insisted that he feels good about the decision to hang up his gloves, explaining that he’s simply not cut out for what it takes to compete at the top anymore.

“I feel great (about the decision),” Emelianenko said. “Basically, I’m getting older. My age, first of all. Plus all the injuries that I had in the past, they’re starting to remind me about it. My body doesn’t feel the same way as it used to, so I cannot take the same pressure as I used to.”

While he may not have finished his career in the fashion he’d have hoped, Emelianenko departs the sport with many regarding him as the greatest heavyweight of all time and a contender for overall GOAT status.

Although much has been made of how MMA greats exit for good, the scene inside the cage on Saturday night provided a heartwarming and apt end for “The Last Emperor.”

