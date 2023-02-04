Fedor Emelianenko Reveals His Favorite Moment Of His Career

Heavyweight MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko feels one of his earlier fights in his career is the most memorable for him in the cage.

Emelianenko will enter the cage for the final time tonight at Bellator 290. He’ll face Ryan Bader in a heavyweight title rematch as the last fight of his fighting career.

Emelianenko fought some of the top legends in the history of the heavyweight division. He earned titles in Pride and Strikeforce, fighting all-time greats such as Kevin Randleman and Mark Coleman.

While those wins mean a great deal to Emelianenko, one stands above the rest.

Fedor Emelianenko Tabs Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira As Favorite Fight

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Emelianenko named the most memorable moment from his MMA career.

“The first fight with Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira,” Emelianenko said. “He was No. 1 at the moment, champion of Pride, had the belt. I had to activate my fighter IQ 100%. And thank god, it was good enough for the win.”

Emelianenko defeated Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira at Pride 25 for the promotion’s heavyweight title. He went on to win two of three career fights against Nogueira during their respective careers.

At one point, Emelianenko won 27 straight fights before a loss to Fabricio Werdum. By the time Emelianenko got to Bellator, he was arguably way past his prime but has earned wins over the likes of Frank Mir and Rampage Jackson.

Nogueira retired from MMA in 2015 following a loss to Stefan Struve at UFC 190. Like Emelianenko, he is an all-time great heavyweight in the minds of fans and pundits.

Emelianenko and Nogueira’s careers will always be linked, and Emelianenko wants Nogueira to know how much their clashes meant to him during his career.

