Fedor Emelianenko Reveals How He Wants To Be Remembered In MMA

Bellator heavyweight Fedor Emelianenko wants to be remembered as a fighter who was humble as he gets ready for Bellator 290.

Emelianenko will face Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader in the Bellator 290 main event this Saturday. It is the final fight of his career as the 46-year-old concludes a legendary career in MMA.

Emelianenko is regarded by many as arguably the greatest heavyweight fighter in the history of the sport. He earned titles in multiple promotions, including Pride and Strikeforce.

The MMA community feels bittersweet to watch a heavyweight legend like Emelianenko ride into the sunset. He also represents the old guard in MMA where social media and trash-talking weren’t a part of the sport.

As he gets ready for retirement, Emelianenko wants to be remembered as someone who didn’t deal low blows outside of the cage.

Fedor Emelianenko: I Earned Fans Inside The Cage, Not Outside

Fedor Emelianenko (Image Credit: Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/The Los Angeles Daily News)

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Emelianenko was asked how he wants to be remembered after hanging up the gloves.

“As a fighter who believed in God, I earned my fans in the cage, not outside of the cage talking trash,” Emelianenko answered.

Emelianenko has won two straight fights entering the last fight of his career. He most recently knocked out Tim Johnson at Bellator 269 after a win over Rampage Jackson in 2019.

Emelianenko’s fighting career is coming to a close, but his coaching career isn’t. He still mentors some of the top fighters in the sport, including Bellator Light Heavyweight Champion Vadim Nemkov.

Emelianenko’s humility after all of his accomplishments is a sight to behold. As he gets ready for his final fight, many will remember him for personifying martial arts.

