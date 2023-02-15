Fighter Details Journey From War-Torn Afghanistan To European MMA Pursuit

Lightweight MMA fighter Parwaiz Arabzai has detailed the miraculous journey that saw him flee war in Afghanistan and find prominence in the French martial arts scene.

Just like an underdog story, everyone loves a rags-to-riches tale. Perhaps the most prominent in recent times has been the success of Francis Ngannou, who completed a treacherous journey across Africa before rowing towards Europe. Having been rescued by a Red Cross vessel, “The Predator” experienced jail time in Spain before homelessness in Paris after his release.

Fast forward a decade and the Cameroon native sits as a former UFC heavyweight champion and one of the most notable heavyweights the sport has ever seen.

While Ngannou’s rise to the top has put a heavy spotlight on his experience, similar stories exist in combat sports below the surface, and not many come as inspirational as Arabzai.

The 24-year-old was born in Kabul, the capital and largest city of Afghanistan. Growing up, he lived with danger and uncertainty all around. Wrestling exchanges with friends provided a glimpse of joy beyond the ever-present threat.

At the age of 16, Arabzai left his family and fled his home nation, which had recently experienced escalated fighting between the Taliban and government forces. But the journey to safe pastures wasn’t to come without adversity.

“I left my family. I left alone, in a truck. I illegally travelled through Pakistan, Iran, Turkey… I even went to prison in Bulgaria,” Arabzai recalled in an interview with the Daily Star. “It would take way too long to tell you everything. It was like a film.”

In a story boasting many comparisons to that of Ngannou, Arabzai headed for the French capital following his stint in a European prison. But like the heavyweight star, Arabzai began life in Paris on the streets.

“I had to sleep outside for a few weeks, and then I went to a shelter,” he recalled.

Eventually, though, the Afghan-born fighter became a French citizen. That provided him with the opportunity to work closely with a social worker, who directed him towards the Free Fight Academy.

From there, Arabzai developed a strong mixed martial arts skillset before establishing himself as one of France’s top prospects with a 5-1 record on the amateur circuit.

Arabzai’s MMA Journey So Far

Arabzai impressed prior to turning professional, recording four consecutive victories, three via stoppage, prior to his debut in 2021. But in a surprising turn of events, the 24-year-old was knocked out by Ibrahim Diallo in his first foray as a pro.

As has been the case throughout his life, giving up when challenged with adversity isn’t in Arabzai’s nature. The Afghan lightweight went on to amass a four-fight win streak, with victories under the banners of FFA Challenge and Red Lions Fighting Championship.

While that run included a knockout of Jens Allemand and rear-naked choke submission win over Dorval Jordan, Arabzai’s most impressive professional triumph came immediately after his devastating debut loss.

In just 19 seconds, he slept Oussama Rahim, landing a counter-right hook whilst moving back to evade the Moroccan’s wild barrage.

— Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) November 22, 2021

With that, Arabzai’s potential as a mixed martial artist was clear. And with his win streak, he earned a spot under the banner of Hexagone MMA, one of France’s most prominent organizations.

While he’s lost both of his outings in the promotion, most recently via third-round submission against Georgia’s Nika Kobaxidze last month, Arabzai isn’t letting setbacks derail his MMA dreams and desire to make Afghanistan proud.

“I haven’t been home since 2017. I miss Afghanistan. So I desperately want to reach the highest level. For them,” Arabzai said. “I always want to train harder, and fight better.”

Quotes h/t Daily Star.