Fans Furious Over Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers Price

Floyd Mayweather’s latest exhibition bout has drawn the ire of fans and would-be viewers in the UK.

‘Money’ has been living up to his nickname with his exhibition bouts in recent years, including showdowns with popular YouTubers Logan Paul and Deji.

Now, the defensive boxing master will square off with former MMA fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers.

Chalmers is best known for his stints on reality shows such as Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach. In MMA, Chalmers has a 5-2 record, including two wins in Bellator, where he fought at both lightweight and welterweight.

The fight will take place at the O2 Arena and will mark the first time Floyd Mayweather has fought in the UK. However, due to the staggering price to watch the PPV, the show has landed in hot water with viewers.

“Absolutely No One Is Buying That” – Fans React To Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers Price

The event will cost £32 to view, a fee that many are questioning. Even major professional title bouts such as Tyson Fury vs. Derek Chisora III and Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II were cheaper to purchase last year.

Needless to say, the price tag has not gone down well with the public.

“Not that I’m interested in the slightest to watch this fight, this is a great example of how difficult it is for boxing fans to follow the sport, over £30 for a fight is ridiculous,” one fan wrote.

“It would make more money if it cost £5,” another user commented with a third adding: “Absolutely no one is buying that.” A fourth reply read: “The only thing Floyd loves more than money is spending it.” (h/t The Mirror)

The fight comes less than a year after Chalmers’ pro-boxing debut. In June 2022, the former Geordie Shore star defeated Alexander Zeledon on points after four rounds of combat. Needless to say, this exhibition bout will be a huge step-up as he’ll be facing one of the greatest, most accomplished fighters in the history of the sport.

