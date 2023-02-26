Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers Highlights & Reactions

Floyd Mayweather’s latest boxing exhibition against former Bellator fighter Aaron Chalmers went the full distance on Saturday.

Mayweather and Chalmers faced off in an exhibition bout at the historic O2 Arena in London. It was the latest in a series of exhibition boxing appearances for Mayweather, who retired from pro boxing in 2017.

It was largely another defensive clinic for Mayweather, whose speed and timely counters gave Chalmers fits from the opening bell. Chalmers landed a few blows of his own, but Mayweather controlled the pace for the majority of the action.

After eight rounds, the fight went to the final bell and the scorecards were left in the hands of the viewing audience. Many felt Mayweather dominated the fight, but the fight wasn’t officially scored due to the nature of the bout.

Check out some of the highlights from Mayweather vs. Chalmers below.

Floyd making some quick bags for some sparring sessions. Can’t be mad at that🥊#MayweatherChalmers #boxing pic.twitter.com/mkyrqjQnf6 — CR (@A1Boxeo) February 25, 2023

A majority of boxing fans weren’t impressed by the showing from Mayweather and Chalmers in the ring.

Why was Floyd Mayweather fighting someone from Geordie Shore in a near empty 02 arena? 😂 He can’t be as rich as he likes us to think can he? #MayweatherChalmers — Yooks Himself (@Yooks_26) February 26, 2023

Who the fuck https://t.co/6FH5nzqKWn — Oh, Hi Mark (@markecal) February 26, 2023

This Floyd exhibition circus tour is now beyond a joke https://t.co/4uoQYJz5by — @Georgebakhos1 (@GeorgeBakhos1) February 26, 2023

Who paid to watch this?? I need to know 🤭🙄 https://t.co/pAocMQI6PY — Eric J Brown (@ManofGod84) February 26, 2023

Entering Saturday, Mayweather earned back-to-back knockouts in his previous two exhibition outings. He most recently defeated YouTuber Deji in November via sixth-round TKO.

Chalmers entered the ring with just one professional boxing fight on his record, a win over Alexander Zeledon last June. He fought in Bellator and BAMMA during his MMA career.

The 46-year-old Mayweather shows no sign of slowing down in his boxing career, despite his professional run appearing a thing of the past. He’ll likely return for another fight later in 2023.

