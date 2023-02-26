Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers Highlights & Reactions

Floyd Mayweather’s latest boxing exhibition against former Bellator fighter Aaron Chalmers went the full distance on Saturday.
Mayweather and Chalmers faced off in an exhibition bout at the historic O2 Arena in London. It was the latest in a series of exhibition boxing appearances for Mayweather, who retired from pro boxing in 2017.
It was largely another defensive clinic for Mayweather, whose speed and timely counters gave Chalmers fits from the opening bell. Chalmers landed a few blows of his own, but Mayweather controlled the pace for the majority of the action.
After eight rounds, the fight went to the final bell and the scorecards were left in the hands of the viewing audience. Many felt Mayweather dominated the fight, but the fight wasn’t officially scored due to the nature of the bout.
Floyd Mayweather/Aaron Chalmers Goes Eight-Round Distance
Check out some of the highlights from Mayweather vs. Chalmers below.
A majority of boxing fans weren’t impressed by the showing from Mayweather and Chalmers in the ring.
Entering Saturday, Mayweather earned back-to-back knockouts in his previous two exhibition outings. He most recently defeated YouTuber Deji in November via sixth-round TKO.
Chalmers entered the ring with just one professional boxing fight on his record, a win over Alexander Zeledon last June. He fought in Bellator and BAMMA during his MMA career.
The 46-year-old Mayweather shows no sign of slowing down in his boxing career, despite his professional run appearing a thing of the past. He’ll likely return for another fight later in 2023.
