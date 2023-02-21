Former UFC Fighter Scheduled For “No Rules” Event In UK

Former UFC fighter Sarah Frota has apparently been scheduled to compete at an event organized by an underground fight club in the UK.

Frota previously competed as a strawweight and flyweight in the UFC, and now the 35-year-old will become the latest MMA fighter to try her hand with an alternative combat sports organization when she fights for Come 4 Blood in June.

The UK-based fight club has garnered some attention for the unique format of its bouts, which includes bare-knuckle fights without any rounds or enclosure for the competitors. The specific location where Come 4 Blood’s events are held is unknown, and previous fights organized by the promotion have even included sanctioned eye gouging.

Frota Exited The UFC After Failed Drug Test

Even if she’s not quite a household name for most MMA fans, Frota’s decision to compete for Come 4 Blood will make her possibly the most successful professional fighter to join the organization.

The 35-year-old made her MMA debut in 2016 and quickly put together a 7-0 record after competing for less than two years. That initial run included stopping five of her opponents, which led Frota to an opportunity on Contender Series 2018 where she knocked out Maiara Amanajás in under a minute to earn a UFC contract.

Frota came up short in both of her fights for the UFC. (Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports)

“A Treta” ended up only having a brief run in the UFC, as she debuted in 2019 with a split decision loss to Livinha Souza before being stopped by Gillian Robertson in a women’s flyweight bout later that year. Frota failed a USADA drug test following the Robertson loss and was given a two-year suspension, but she never ended up fighting in the UFC again.

Come 4 Blood’s “no rules” format makes it a unique offering in the combat sports world, but a number of former UFC fighters such as Mike Perry and John Dodson have already made successful moves to sanctioned bare-knuckle fighting.

What do you think of this news that a former UFC fighter will be competing at an underground event in the UK?