Scott Coker Reveals Ideal Scenario For Francis Ngannou Bellator Signing

Bellator President Scott Coker has a plan to give Francis Ngannou a few items on his checklist if they were to agree on a deal.

Ngannou remains a free agent after parting ways with the UFC earlier this year. He was stripped of the UFC heavyweight title, which will now be contested between Ciryl Gane and Jon Jones and UFC 285.

Ngannou has no shortage of interest from other promotions in MMA and boxing during his free agency. He’s been in talks with the PFL, Bellator, and other top organizations who hope to bring him aboard.

A massive reason for Ngannou’s split from the UFC was the lack of flexibility in his contract. He wanted the opportunity to box and fight in MMA simultaneously, but the two sides couldn’t come to terms.

Bellator, arguably the No. 2 MMA promotion behind the UFC, plans to aggressively pursue Ngannou and offer him an enticing proposition.

Scott Coker Details Pursuit Of Francis Ngannou

During a recent media scrum, Coker made his pitch to Ngannou.

“From my perspective, when you talk about signing him to Bellator, we’re also talking about having a conversation about getting him into Showtime pay-per-view boxing too,” Coker said of signing Ngannou. “I think we have great company to offer both sides of the combat sports business that he’d like to, which is MMA and also box. I think we’re a great fit. There’s ongoing discussions, so we’ll see what happens.”

Bellator’s main broadcasting partner, Showtime, hosts a bulk of the premier boxing events around the world. The network has hosted mega boxing matches featuring some of the biggest stars, including Gervonta Davis, Jake Paul, and Artur Beterbiev.

Ngannou has big plans for his boxing ventures, including possible showdowns with the likes of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. Wilder has also proposed a two-fight series, with one fight in MMA and one in the boxing ring.

Ngannou, according to Ali Abdelaziz, wants around $30 million to box. That would put him up against the likes of Wilder and Canelo Alvarez in terms of boxing’s highest earners.

Bellator is in the discussions to sign Ngannou, and they might be one of the few promotions that can offer him everything he wants.

