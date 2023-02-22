Francis Ngannou’s Desired Pay Amount For Boxing Debut Revealed

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou wants $30 million to box, as a prominent MMA manager recently alleged.

Ngannou parted ways with the UFC earlier this year after a lengthy contract dispute with the promotion. After getting his wish of being released from the UFC, Ngannou wants to make the move to boxing and realize a lifelong dream in the ring.

Ngannou has a few big names on his mind for his professional boxing debut, including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. In addition, he wants to end his longtime push for better fighter pay and to be rewarded with a massive paycheck for his first walk to the ring.

Ngannou wants to be paid handsomely for his fighting return despite no previous boxing experience of any kind.

Ali Abdelaziz: Francis Ngannou Wants $30 Million For Boxing Debut

In a recent Instagram story post, boxing promoter Tolya Sulyanov shared a screenshot of a recent text conversation with Ali Abdelaziz about Ngannou’s financial wishes.

If Abdelaziz’s claim is true, Ngannou wants a paycheck similar to the likes of top boxing stars like Deontay Wilder and Canelo Alvarez. He wanted flexibility in his UFC contract and cited that money wasn’t the focus of talks for a new deal.

Ngannou last fought against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 in his first and only heavyweight title defense. He was expected to face Jon Jones next, but Ngannou couldn’t come to terms with the promotion.

Ngannou made just $600k for his last UFC win over Gane via unanimous decision. While the figure topped all other fighters on the card, it’s still a small fraction of what he wants to compete in boxing.

