Francis Ngannou Hits Back At Jon Jones’ Recent ‘Tone Change’

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has responded to Jon Jones’ recent comments about leaving before fighting him.

Jones will face Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on Saturday for the vacant heavyweight belt. This came to fruition after Ngannou and the UFC parted ways following a lengthy contract dispute.

Jones was originally expected to face Ngannou for his heavyweight debut, but what was seen as a dream fight never came to fruition. Ngannou could potentially return to the Octagon at some point, but for now he’s focusing on other ventures.

Jones has expressed mixed emotions when discussing his thoughts on Ngannou. He’s frustrated that the fight never came to fruition, but he seems to now somewhat empathize with Ngannou’s decision to leave.

Francis Ngannou Calls Out Jon Jones For Hypocrisy

In a recent tweet, Ngannou accused Jones of being hypocritical with his recent comments.

Jonny boy pick a side of the fence 😂 https://t.co/c0TXsl33jD pic.twitter.com/TWPNWvX85H — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) February 28, 2023

“Jonny boy pick a side of the fence,” Ngannou tweeted along with screenshots from a past Jones quote.

The quote that Ngannou is referring to is when Jones opined that Daniel Cormier wasn’t a ‘champ-champ’ because he didn’t defeat him. Jones defeated Cormier twice during their careers, although their second fight was overturned to a no-contest.

Ngannou defended the title against Gane at UFC 270. A fight against Jones was almost immediately teased, although the two sides couldn’t come to terms.

Regardless of the result of UFC 285, Ngannou’s shadow is still present in the heavyweight division. Ngannou vs. Jones appears to be a ‘what if’ when discussing some of the biggest UFC super fights.

Ngannou and Jones seemed to be on cordial terms as talks of a fight evolved, but things seem to have taken a tense turn.

Will we eventually see Francis Ngannou vs. Jon Jones?