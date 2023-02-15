Justin Gaethje Implies “Luck & Chance” Responsible For Leon Edwards Defeating Kamaru Usman

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje has suggested that Leon Edwards will have to rely on “luck and chance” to defeat Kamaru Usman again.

Last August, Edwards returned to the UK with welterweight gold in his possession having dethroned Usman in Salt Lake City. While “Rocky” was heading to certain defeat on the scorecards at UFC 278, a left head kick late in the day slept “The Nigerian Nightmare,” providing one of the promotion’s all-time best comebacks in the process.

Now, with their overall head-to-head series level at one win apiece, new champ Edwards and fallen king Usman will complete their trilogy next month at UFC 286. This time, the pair’s showdown will go down on the Brit’s home soil, with London set to host the first UK-held pay-per-view since 2016.

Along with Usman, another student of Trevor Wittman will also be making the trip across the pond. In the co-main event, former interim titleholder Gaethje will look to rebound from his second failed attempt at capturing the undisputed throne by stalling the surge of Rafael Fiziev.

And as well as being confident in achieving triumph himself, “The Highlight” is also expecting his teammate to emerge victorious from England’s capital.

Gaethje Backs Teammate Usman Ahead Of Edwards Trilogy

During a recent interview with The Schmo, Gaethje looked ahead to his and Usman’s returns to action inside The O2 arena on March 18.

In the aftermath of Usman’s upset loss in 2022, many sought to point out his dominance in the rounds beforehand, which left him seconds away from a sixth successful title defense. When assessing his teammate’s upcoming clash, Gaethje noted Usman’s performance up to the KO, claiming that he is a better ‘athlete and fighter’ than the reigning champ.

With that in mind, “The Highlight” appeared doubtful that Edwards can retain the belt without a heavy element of fortune come fight night.

“I mean, he (Usman) whooped his (Edwards’) ass for 23 minutes and 45 seconds. So, he’s the better athlete, he’s the better fighter,” Gaethje said. “Nobody works harder than him. Again, luck and chance are slight factors every time we step in there, but you’ve just gotta trust in the preparation. I guarantee that he will be confident in his preparation.”

After a difficult year for Wittman-trained athletes, with Gaethje, Usman, and Rose Namajunas all suffering defeats in 2022 championship bouts, “The Highlight” and “The Nigerian Nightmare” will look to translate their training into success in 2023.

That’s something Fiziev and Edwards will be looking to stop come fight night in London.

What do you make of Justin Gaethje’s take on Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 3?

