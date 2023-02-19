Georges St-Pierre Names The Fight That Made Him A Star In Canada

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre wasn’t always respected in Canada during his legendary combat sports career.

St-Pierre is widely regarded as one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. His title wins at welterweight and middleweight make him one of the few fighters in UFC history to win titles in multiple weight classes.

St-Pierre is one of the most recognizable athletes from Canada, especially across MMA. His dominance in the Octagon made him a massive global star.

St-Pierre’s fame in Canada includes a recent statue in his honor after retiring. His last fight came against Michael Bisping at UFC 217 when he won the middleweight belt.

But things weren’t always positive for St-Pierre early on in his career in Canada.

Georges St-Pierre: Canadians Knew Who I Was After Matt Serra Win

During a recent appearance on Paddy Pimblett’s Chattin’ Pony podcast, St-Pierre explained how his rematch win over Matt Serra changed the perception of him.

“My favorite fight is my first fight in Montréal when I was able to fight for the UFC in front of my family, in front of my crowd, my friends. It was my second fight with Matt Serra,” St-Pierre said. “That was, for me, the loudest crowd I’ve ever seen in my life. I couldn’t even hear Bruce Buffer when he was announcing us in the middle of the arena…back then, I was not respected by the reporters…a shift happened after that night. People started respecting me as a legit athlete after that. Before that, it was very hard for me at home. I was not seen as a legitimate athlete…but I think the fact that the UFC came to Montréal, it helped a lot with the sport.”

St-Pierre’s loss to Serra at UFC 69 is widely considered one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. He went on to submit Serra in the rematch at UFC 79 in front of his home country.

St-Pierre is done fighting but hasn’t ruled out a possible charity-based return. He also teased a possible appearance in boxing, although nothing has materialized in recent years.

St-Pierre is an all-time great, and his victory over Serra ended up garnering the mass respect of Canada’s people.

