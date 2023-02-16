Gervonta Davis Pleads Guilty To Hit-And-Run Charges After 2020 Incident

Boxing star Gervonta Davis pleaded guilty to four charges on Thursday stemming from a hit-and-run incident in 2020.

Davis’ sentencing will take place on May 5th, just a few weeks after his planned fight with Ryan Garcia in Las Vegas.

According to police, Davis left a nightclub in Baltimore around 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, 2020, when he ran a red light and struck another vehicle. Four people were injured in the crash, including a pregnant woman, and Davis fled the scene before officers arrived.

Davis’ plea wasn’t linked to an agreement or deal for a specific penalty at sentencing. He could potentially face jail time at his upcoming sentencing hearing.

Davis is also set to appear in a Fort Lauderdale, FL courtroom on Feb. 23 in connection to an alleged domestic violence incident in December. He’s pleaded not guilty to hitting the mother of his daughter, causing a small cut on the woman’s upper lip.

Davis’ domestic violence incident occurred just weeks before his fight with Héctor García last month. He defeated Garcia via ninth-round TKO to retain the WBA lightweight championship.

In 2018, Davis was arrested in connection to a fistfight in Washington D.C. A year before, he was accused of first-degree aggravated assault, but the charge was later dropped.

Davis is 28-0 in his professional boxing career and is widely regarded as one of the best in the sport. He’s earned wins over the likes of Rolando Romero, Isaac Cruz, and Hugo Ruiz during his career.

It’s uncertain if Davis’ legal issues put the planned fight with Garcia in jeopardy.