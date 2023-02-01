Giga Chikadze’s Next Opponent Tweet Gets Exciting Response

No.8-ranked UFC featherweight Giga Chikadze recently tweeted on his desire to fight again.

‘Ninja’ tagged UFC President Dana White, matchmaker Sean Shelby, and manager Ali Abdelaziz in the post.

“Who’s liver you guys want me to kick?” Chikadze posted.

Chikadze last fought at UFC on ESPN 32 back in January 2022. There, he lost to Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision. Before the Kattar fight, ‘Ninja’ had been riding high on a nine-fight winning streak.

Now, more than a year later, the kickboxing ace appears to finally be ready to return to the Octagon. He was originally set to return back in September 2022 but had to pull out of his clash with the No.12-ranked Sodiq Yusuff due to sustaining an injury in training.

In an unexpected twist, the first ranked UFC fighter to respond to Chikadze’s tweet belongs to a different division.

Merab Dvalishvili Posts Curious Response To Giga Chikadze

No.3-ranked UFC bantamweight contender Merab Dvalishvili replied to Chikadze’s tweet with a ninja emoji.

© Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The emoji was presumably meant as a nod to Chikadze’s nickname. Many fans have interpreted it as ‘The Machine’s way of expressing interest in facing ‘Ninja’ in the near future.

🥷 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) January 30, 2023

Dvalishvili last fought at UFC 278 where picked up a unanimous decision win over featherweight GOAT-contender José Aldo, who spent his later years at bantamweight. ‘The Machine’ is currently on an eight-fight winning streak.

If a Chikadze fight were to materialize, it would likely require Dvalishvili to move up to 145 lbs. Given the hold-up in the bantamweight scene at the moment due to champion Aljamain Sterling‘s injury woes, it’s not implausible that ‘The Machine’ might be looking for a change of scenery. However, he is currently expected to face No.2-ranked bantamweight Petr Yan this year.

Would you like to see Merab Dvalishvili take on Giga Chikadze?