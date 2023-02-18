Gilbert Burns Claims Conor McGregor Kicked Teammate Off TUF 31 Roster

Gilbert Burns is not happy with the antics of Conor McGregor before The Ultimate Fighter even started filming.

Burns has never made his dislike of McGregor a secret, semi-regularly making an effort to throw his name in the hat whenever the Irishman discusses fighting at welterweight. Most recently, the Brazilian went so far as to offer assistance to Michael Chandler as he coaches against McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter season 31.

Gilbert Burns Cries Foul on Conor McGregor

As the filming for TUF 31 starts getting underway, rumors swirled saying that Conor McGregor was replacing members of the cast, which was originally suggested to be a UFC redemption season, with his own requested fighters after the other people had already arrived in Las Vegas. There has not been any confirmation to say whether this is true or not, but Gilbert Burns has offered a strong case as to why that is the case.

Taking to Twitter, the former welterweight title challenger claimed that one of his teammates, PFL veteran Loik Radzhabov, had gone to Vegas to compete on TUF. However, he says that this will not be happening after all, with the fighter being cut from the show before filming started at the behest of McGregor.

“This guy is my teammate! Loik Radzhabov 2x PFL finalist 155! Work so hard and was ready to finally get his shot in the UFC on TUF was in Vegas everything good to go! This freaking Conor bring his own guys and they kick him out! 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ Not Fear!” Burns wrote.

It is worth noting that Conor McGregor has apparently denied the accusations that he has been bringing his own teammates onto the show. He was reportedly seen tweeting and deleting, saying that there is only one person on TUF 31 that he knows personally.

“@Actionman513 not true. I only know 1 guy on this show And he put himself forward for it. And he is now, after today, set to fight the no.1 seed! I didn’t ask nor request nothing! And I certainly didn’t have people removed. I’m just tryna get back in the mix myself so fuck off,” the tweet reads.

Whether or not Gilbert Burns is correct in his understanding of how things played out with his teammate remains to be seen, but it would not be the first time Conor McGregor brought in his own teammate to the TUF house. His last stint as coach saw him introduce the world to Artem Lobov, and we all see how that worked out.

Do you think Conor McGregor is removing people from The Ultimate Fighter?