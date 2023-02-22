Gilbert Burns: No Ill-will Towards Conor McGregor But Contestant He Kicked Out Of TUF 31 ‘Fights Like Freakin’ Justin Gaethje’

Gilbert Burns has expanded on his accusation that Conor McGregor used his influence to replace a few members of the upcoming The Ultimate Fighter 31 cast, including his teammate, Loik Radzhabov.

Despite his loyalty to Radzhabov, the UFC Welterweight contender doesn’t fault the former two-division champion for allegedly playing politics and looking out for his own people.

Gilbert Burns had put out a tweet last week claiming that Conor McGregor had replaced Radzhabov, on the TUF 31 show.

This guy is my teammate!

Loik Radzhabov 2x PFL finalist 155! Work so hard and was ready to finally get his shot in the UFC on TUF was in Vegas everything good to go! This freaking Conor bring his own guys and they kick him out!

McGregor then defended himself from the allegation in a now deleted tweet of his own.

So Conor is already Tweeting and Deleting from TUF. Lol not surprising. Here he says he only has one of his guys on the show. Per MMA Junkie pic.twitter.com/KqXiTrncJ3 — Nicole Bosco (@NikBos) February 18, 2023

However, Burns has doubled down on his version of events, in an interview with Submission Radio.

“Everything was set. Michael [Chandler] was there. I was supposed to go there to film with Michael in the first week. But I’m in camp. I kind of thought like I gotta avoid that one. I gotta stay here for my camp, you know. So I decided not to go there and then I just hear the news.



Like I said, they selected all the fighters before, all the names. ‘Ok, these guys are going, these guys are out’. They do a trials for it.



And the day they started filming, Conor McGregor got in and I think he brought two or three of his own guys. And I don’t know exactly what happened but he just put his guys in and took a couple of guys out. And Loik was one of the guys that went out,” said Burns.

Burns then elaborated a little more on the 32-year-old Radzhabov, who has a record of 16-4-1, with 12 finishes.

“I don’t know everyone’s that’s in there [in the TUF house] but I know Loik. He’s a two-times PFL finalist. The guy fights like – he’s not that famous – but he fights like freakin’ Justin Gaethje.



The guy’s a highlight reel, he’s crazy. I like training with him. The guy just comes forward and throws bombs, just like Justin Gaethje. Crazy striking and he has has a background in wrestling but he doesn’t use it – so he’s just like Justin Gaethje. And I think that guy trains so hard [to try and get into the UFC], ” he added.

Gilbert Burns Doesn’t Hold Any Ill-Will Against Conor McGregor For TUF 31 Actions

Although his teammate was personally affected by McGregor’s alleged actions, Gilbert Burns was classy as ever when he absolved the Irishman of wrongdoing.

“I guess when you have power, you can do a couple of things,” said Burns. “If you’re Conor McGregor, you’d do the same. Ya, maybe. But put yourself in Loik’s shoes, you know. If you were there, [it was] your shot [at joining the UFC], you’re ready, you passed all the trials, you’ve been PFL finalist two times and you’re there for your own shine – and you got kicked out.

You gotta try to put your shoes on both sides, you know, and kind of understand. So I was just a little bit sad for Loik and I hope he gets a contract with the UFC pretty soon.”

However, Burns didn’t mince words when asked for his prediction for the Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler fight later this year.

Burns, who trains with Chandler, said he hoped that his teammate would ‘knock him [McGregor] out very bad.’

However, he did add that the former UFC double champion was a hard match-up for Chandler and that his bold prediction was more to do with him wishing that his teammate would get a statement finish, rather than sending any ill-will McGregor’s way.



Burns also opened up about the great respect he has for his next opponent, Jorge Masvidal, among other things.

