Gilbert Burns Explains Why He Wants Jorge Masvidal Fight To Be Five Rounds

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has reiterated his desire to fight Jorge Masvidal in a five-rounder, outlining the benefit of an extra 10 minutes.

Last week, Dana White announced the main attractions for the UFC 287 pay-per-view in April. As well as a middleweight championship rematch between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya, stakes will be high in the co-main event when former title challengers Burns and Masvidal collide.

After the bout was confirmed, “Durinho” was quick to call for an extra stipulation. On Twitter, Burns encouraged the promotion to put Masvidal’s ‘BMF’ title on the line and make it a five-round contest.

Come on @danawhite April 8 has to be 5 rounds! Put that belt on the line! Everybody knows It’s only one guy in the @ufc that fights ANYONE! #ufc287 pic.twitter.com/XRYhB2phLP — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) January 30, 2023

Masvidal recently reacted to Burns’ suggestion, and not in the way that the #5-ranked welterweight would have hoped.

“Gamebred” shot down the idea, suggesting it’s too late for the UFC to adequately compensate him for the changes. He also claimed that three rounds is more than enough time for the plans he has for Burns.

“Durinho,” however, won’t lie down easy.

Burns Wants To ‘Guarantee’ A Finish Against Jorge Masvidal

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Burns responded to Masvidal’s less than enthusiastic response to his suggestion.

After admitting his frustration and acknowledging that it would be hard for his wish to be granted given his opponent’s stance, Burns did provide a reminder of the UFC previously making a non-title, non-main event fight five rounds.

“For sure, it’s a disappointment,” Burns said. “I’m still waiting on the UFC. We’re talking with the UFC — if they say, ‘We don’t think so,’ I’m going to say please, come on. I don’t ask for much. I just want five rounds. You guys did five rounds for Leon Edwards and Nate (Diaz), you guys did five rounds on other occasions. Why not? I’m pushing, but we’re still waiting.

“It’s very hard when one guy says no – it’s very hard for the UFC to say yes. So we’ll see. I would love to have that (‘BMF’) title in place and five rounds for sure because I just think I’m going to destroy this guy,” Burns added.

The Brazilian welterweight went on to explain why he’s so keen to have his bout with Masvidal scheduled for five rounds. According to the 36-year-old, the additional two frames would ‘guarantee’ a finish.

Nevertheless, should it remain just the 15 minutes, he’s still confident in delivering a beating on April 8.

“Three rounds, I’m going to make that guy suffer so much in three rounds that it should be enough, but five rounds just guarantees a finish,” Burns explained. “If the fight is five rounds, I’ll finish, but if he don’t want it, it’s all good.”

It seems likely that Burns’ quest for a five-rounder also derives from the memory of his most recent defeat. At UFC 273 last April, he was narrowly outpointed by the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev.

Many, including Burns himself, claimed that “Durinho” was likely to push on and have his hand raised against the seemingly fatigued Chechen-born Swede.

The Brazilian has since rebounded in a three-rounder, dominating and submitting Neil Magny in front of a home crowd in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at UFC 283 last month.

Would you like to see Gilbert Burns vs. Jorge Masvidal made a five-rounder?