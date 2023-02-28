Harry Goularte, Cain Velasquez’s Son’s Accused Abuser, Will Stand Trial

Harry Goularte’s child molestation case will go to trial after Cain Velasquez’s young son’s compelling testimony on Monday.

MMA Junkie was among the first to report the news of the decision to move the case against Goularte to trial.

Goularte who faces one felony charge of lewd acts with a minor under 14 after an alleged incident at Velasquez’s son’s daycare last year. Velasquez allegedly attempted to murder Goularte after finding out about the molestation and he is also on trial for chasing Goularte down.

Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, suffered a gunshot wound as a result of the incident with Velasquez. His injury was non-life threatening.

Velasquez and his family filed a civil lawsuit against Goularte regarding the incident. Now, the case against Goularte will move forward in a Santa Clara courtroom after Velasquez’s son gave testimony at a hearing on Monday.

Judge Javier Alcala determined that Goularte’s case would go to trial after hearing Velasquez’s son’s answers to questions during the hearing. Goularte will return to the courtroom for the start of his child molestation trial on March 13th.

Harry Goularte Is Accused Of Molesting Cain Velasquez’s Son

Goularte is out on bail but recently had the conditions of his bail changed. He was allowed to be around minors in his family during the holidays, which was previously not allowed during the investigation.

Velasquez is also out on bail after multiple denied requests to the Santa Clara court. He recently returned to American Kickboxing Academy for the first time since his release.

Velasquez retired from MMA after a loss to Francis Ngannou in Feb. 2019. He’s turned his attention to professional wrestling and recently returned to the ring during his bail.

Goularte has pleaded not guilty to child molestation and has denied all accusations from Velasquez and his family.

