Henry Cejudo: ‘Ciryl Gane Won’t Last Three Rounds Against Jon Jones’

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has provided a firm prediction for Jon Jones’ return fight against Ciryl Gane this weekend.

After three long years away from action, one of the consensus greatest of all time will finally make the walk again on Saturday. When he last competed, Jones narrowly outpointed Dominick Reyes to add a third successful defense to his second light heavyweight reign.

Now, as he gears up to make his comeback, Jones has his eyes on a different prize. Following Francis Ngannou’s exit, “Bones” will battle former interim titleholder Gane for the vacant heavyweight belt in the UFC 285 main event.

While Ngannou was seemingly the matchup on everyone’s minds heading into the new year, many have since suggested that Gane marks the toughest test for Jones at his new weight.

But in addition to the Rochester native seemingly dismissing the Frenchman’s threats, one prominent coach for his latest fight camp has predicted a quick and painful night for “Bon Gamin” inside T-Mobile Arena on March 4.

Cejudo Gives Grim Assessment Of Gane’s Chances Versus Jones

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo can be seen taking part in the final training session of Jon Jones’ UFC 285 camp at Jackson’s MMA Acoma. Jones has also been preparing for his return at Cejudo’s Fight Ready gym in Arizona.

Towards the end of the video, Cejudo provides a final conclusion on Jones’ work ahead of Saturday’s pay-per-view, pointing to his training alongside heavyweights Walt Harris, Yorgan De Castro, and Maurice Green, and insisting that “Bones” is ready for any and all challenges that come his way inside the Octagon.

With that, he’s expecting Jones to emerge with title glory in a second weight class without needing the championship rounds.

“Jon had a hell of a camp, man. Obviously, he had his original team, he had (Brandon) Gibson, (Greg) Jackson, in addition to having captain Eric (Albarracin) shoot out there. He brought a bunch of different training partners from all across the country, all across the world,” Cejudo said. “They all came to give Jon Jones that look, that Ciryl Gane look.

“He’s ready for everything. I think Jon needed these last three years… (They’ve) really allowed Jon to come back and rekindle that love that he once had for the sport… There won’t be no more debate over who’s the greatest mixed martial artist of all time,” Cejudo added. “He’s gonna go out there and win it in fashion. Jon is just firing on all cylinders. He’s a beast… Ciryl Gane is not gonna go past three rounds. I promise you that.”

Cejudo’s suggestion that Gane doesn’t have what it takes to survive in the cage with Jones for long follows a similar pattern to the former light heavyweight champ’s pre-fight remarks.

“Bones” opened fight week by reiterating his dismissive comments about Gane’s striking, which saw him collect an unbeaten 13-0 professional Muay Thai record before his MMA transition and has been widely praised since the start of his Octagon tenure.

ganes last three opponents had terrible defense. Those guys couldn’t stop a kick if their life depended on it. He’s fought flat footed boxers his last three fights — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 27, 2023

While Jones will be out to prove that his confidence is well placed on March 4 by becoming the UFC’s latest two-division champion, Gane is looking to win the undisputed gold at the second time of asking, and perhaps turn some heads in the opposing camp regarding his standup abilities.

