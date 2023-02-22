Henry Cejudo: ‘My 2020 Retirement Was Sincere’

Ahead of his expected return, former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has rejected the notion that his retirement in 2020 wasn’t genuine.

By all accounts, this year appears to be the one in which 2008 Olympic gold medalist Cejudo makes his MMA comeback. “Triple C,” who became a simultaneous multi-weight titleholder, initially called time on his career following a successful bantamweight defense against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

But in the years since, a return has never appeared off the table for Cejudo, who’s frequently gone back and forth with fighters in the divisions he once ruled. And seemingly motivated by his desire to become the UFC’s first three-division king, the 36-year-old wrestling great is on the comeback trail.

Given his continued involvement in the sport, heated interactions with active contenders, and eventual commitment to a return in 2022, some have questioned whether Cejudo’s retirement was ever legitimate.

In the eyes of many, “Triple C” hung up his gloves in an attempt to force the UFC’s hand when it came to wanting a more lucrative contract. In a similar vein, #1-ranked 135lber Sean O’Malley has claimed that Cejudo’s return derives from financial hardship that he’s found himself in whilst away from competition.

Cejudo, though, has denied any and all doubts about his intentions.

Cejudo Dismisses Suggestion Return Was Inevitable

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cejudo addressed the latest talk surrounding his return fight, confirming that the plan is for him to challenge for Aljamain Sterling’s bantamweight title at UFC 288 on May 6.

Cejudo also discussed the common suggestion that his retirement was never the permanent exit from the sport he claimed it would be. “The Messenger” insisted that his decision to call it quits was sincere, and something he doesn’t regret.

“I didn’t play games. When I said I was done, I was done,” Cejudo said. “I wanted the bantamweight division to move on. I wasn’t like Aljamain Sterling, like, ‘Oh yes, oh no, I wanna spend six months on my rap career, I wanna grow my YouTube channel.’ I didn’t do that.

“I sincerely wanted to start a family, which I did, got married, got fat… Now I’m able to live a precious time that a lot of fathers can’t say, and that’s spending time with my little girl,” Cejudo continued. “When I retired, it was sincere. When you’ve accomplished everything there is in sports… there was nothing more for me to climb… Enough was enough. I felt good leaving with two belts with no regret.”

When he announced his retirement, Cejudo noted the opportunity to leave while on top and healthy as one that was too good to turn down. With that, “Triple C” will no doubt look to achieve the same feat with a successful return.

But with a date in the cage opposite Sterling lined up, as well as his hopes for a featherweight championship showdown with Alexander Volkanovski, that might be easier said than done.

Do you think Henry Cejudo’s 2020 retirement was genuine at the time?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.