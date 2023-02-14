Henry Cejudo Names Islam Makhachev’s “Rookie” Mistake At UFC 284

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes that Islam Makhachev made some “amateur” mistakes against Alexander Volkanovski.

Makhachev emerged from this past weekend’s UFC 284 pay-per-view event in Perth, Australia, with an enhanced résumé.

By outpointing the reigning featherweight titleholder in what was his first defense of the 155-pound gold, the Dagestani added the name of the pound-for-pound king to his now-record-breaking win streak inside the Octagon.

Islam Makhachev now holds the longest active win streak in the UFC with 12 straights victories! 👏 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/aOJKY4X4rw — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

But Makhachev’s success on enemy turf certainly wasn’t comfortable, with Volkanovski delivering a performance that far exceeded the expectation of some.

And while Cejudo credited the Aussie’s preparation and talents for that, he also believes that the Dagestani made some major errors inside the RAC Arena.

Cejudo Points Out Makhachev’s “Amateur” Area

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cejudo provided his assessment of the champion vs. champion superfight that headlined the UFC’s first Australia-held card since 2019.

While Makhachev appeared to surprise many with his striking opposite Volkanovski, whom he was even able to rock on the feet at times, “Triple C” believes the Russian champ still displayed some prominent deficiencies.

“There’s a lot of mistakes that Makhachev did wrong. Just rookie things,” Cejudo said. “When he was going backwards, straight backwards. Doing this (moves back with hands extended and vision compromised). Even Khabib (Nurmagomedov) had the habit of doing that… It’s kind of like a rookie little amateur thing that you do.

“But when you separate the hands too much from this position (tight defense close to head), dude, you’re gonna get caught. I think if he rewatches the fight and sees some of the stuff he was doing, like backing out with his hands extended, that got him caught a lot,” Cejudo continued. “I think the biggest thing for Islam is his composure. He’s got to be able to stay there and not necessarily (be) backing out.”

Although some have called for the pair of titleholders to run it back given the competitive way in which their contest played out, Makhachev has appeared dismissive of the common consensus regarding the close nature of the UFC 284 headliner.

Just watched the tape, and have to be fair, out of 25 minutes Volk got last 1 minute! — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 12, 2023

Nevertheless, should they run into each other again down the line, perhaps Makhachev will look to sure up his striking defense to eliminate the failings identified by Cejudo.

What’s your take on Henry Cejudo’s assessment of Islam Makhachev’s performance at UFC 284?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.