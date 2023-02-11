Henry Cejudo On Alexander Volkanovski As The “Greatest Double Champion Ever”

Former UFC Flyweight and Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo recently shared some thoughts on Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev.

The UFC 284 main event has been the center of plentiful hype. Despite his immense success at featherweight, Volkanovski is widely agreed to be a sizeable underdog against the surging Makhachev.

The fight was all but confirmed shortly after Makhachev got his hands on the UFC Lightweight Championship. The Dagestani phenom dominantly took Charles Oliveira down and submitted him in the main event for the vacant gold at UFC 280. Shortly thereafter, Volkanovski was invited into the cage by Khabib Nurmagomedov for a confrontation with Makhachev.

Cejudo agrees with the notion of ‘The Great’ being the underdog. However, he was dismissive of Daniel Cormier‘s assertion that a Volkanovski win would be the biggest upset in UFC history. During a recent video on his YouTube channel, ‘Triple C’ discussed what Volkanovski as a double champion could look like.

“He Would Out-Beat McGregor” – Henry Cejudo On Alexander Volkanovski As A Double Champion

During the video, Henry Cejudo was asked if ‘The Great’ could be considered the finest double champion in UFC history should he defeat Makhachev. Cejudo suggested he could be in the running, but it would require him to continue making successful defenses. Of the other champ-champs over the years in the UFC, only Amanda Nunes has held and defended two titles simultaneously.

“He [Volkanovski] would have to defend it and I think he would out-beat [Conor] McGregor, he would out-beat Nunes, he would out-beat Cormier,” Cejudo opined. “The only reason I say Nunes is because there’s no rankings at 145lbs… Yeah, I think it puts him [Volkanovski] second to me for the sake of look who I beat: Demetrius [Johnson], TJ [Dillashaw], Dominick [Cruz]. I beat three hall-of-famers en route to becoming double champ.”

Henry Cejudo’s run as a double champion came to an end after his win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. The Cruz win marked his sole defense of the bantamweight gold. He did not defend the Flyweight Championship again after moving up to bantamweight.

In recent years, ‘Triple C’ has frequently called out Alexander Volkanovski for a Featherweight Championship bout. For now, though, it appears Cejudo is returning to the bantamweight division instead.

Do you think Alexander Volkanovski could become a great two-weight champion if he beats Islam Makhachev?

