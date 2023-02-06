Henry Cejudo: ‘There’s Nothing Alexander Volkanovski Can Do At UFC 284’

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo doesn’t believe there’s any chance that Alexander Volkanovski leaves Perth with the lightweight gold in his possession.

After bringing the Octagon back to Brazil for the year’s opening pay-per-view event, the MMA leader will cross the world to hold the second in Perth, Australia, this weekend. And with it, the promotion is bringing a superfight worthy of the occasion.

In the UFC 284 headliner, Aussie champion Alexander Volkanovski will look to temporarily pause his dominant roll through the group of featherweight contenders in order to pursue a place in the elite club of two-division titleholders.

Looking to put a halt to those ambitions, though, will be Islam Makhachev, who heads to the RAC Arena in search of his first defense since winning the lightweight gold with a submission of Charles Oliveira last October.

From his UFC debut to becoming undisputed featherweight champ! 🏆



Can @AlexVolkanovski capture a second belt at #UFC284 next week?! pic.twitter.com/0nWWThRqvv — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) February 1, 2023

Per oddsmakers and many in the MMA community, the Dagestani has a good chance of doing so. As well as Makhachev boasting a heavy favorite status, a number of fighters and pundits have dismissed Volkanovski’s hopes of making the lightweight kingpin’s rule a short one.

The latest to do so certainly knows a thing or two when it comes to overcoming elite wrestling skills.

Cejudo Gives Grim Assessment Of Volkanovski’s Chances

During an interview with Helen Yee, former flyweight and bantamweight UFC champion Henry Cejudo gave his prediction for the upcoming February 11 main event.

Like many, “Triple C” leant the way of the man set to put his belt on the line on enemy soil. But while some have acknowledged Volkanovski’s credentials and refused to rule out an upset victory, Cejudo is firm in his belief that the Aussie will have “nothing” for Makhachev

“There’s nothing that Alexander can do because of what the sport of wrestling has taught Islam,” Cejudo said. “I competed in Dagestan. I’ve been humbled in Dagestan. I owe a lot of my success to Dagestan… Islam, where he comes from, and the lineage of Olympic champions and world champions; all these different disciplines in his country… He can get the best of the best.

“This is why I just feel like it’s gonna be too much work for Alexander. Courage though, I gotta give him that. It’s ballsy for what he’s doing. But I just think that it’s gonna be easy work for Islam,” Cejudo added.

Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

With his title crowning at UFC 280 in 2022, Makhachev extended his dominant winning run to 11 straight fights. In doing so, he snapped Oliveira’s win streak, which spanned the same number of bouts, in emphatic fashion.

If he can repeat that display at UFC 284, Makhachev will not only end another lengthy streak, this time in the 20s, but he’ll ascend to the top step of the pound-for-pound ladder.

According to Cejudo, that’s all but a certainty.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo’s take on Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.