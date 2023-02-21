Henry Cejudo: ‘UFC Wants Me To Take Out Aljamain Sterling’

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes the promotion is hoping to see him “take out” reigning bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling later this year.

After a lengthy period of uncertainty, it appears that a date is close to being finalized for Sterling’s third title defense.

In 2022, the champ successfully beat away the challenges of Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw. While he initially planned for a summer 2023 return after stopping the latter in October, “Funk Master” quickly rectified his plans and hinted at a likely clash with Cejudo taking place in the first quarter of the new year.

That ultimately hasn’t come to fruition, with Sterling’s return being delayed due to a bicep injury. And while UFC 287 in Miami on April 8 emerged as possible date, the 135-pound king recently revealed that the contest is likely to feature on the UFC 288 card the following month.

Cejudo Happy To ‘Take Out The Trash’ For The UFC

In a video uploaded to his own YouTube channel, the returning Cejudo corroborated Sterling’s claim. But having had multiple planned dates fall through owing to an issue on the side of his opponent, the former flyweight and bantamweight champ isn’t getting ahead of himself.

Noting the delays in making his comeback fight official, Cejudo claimed that Sterling is afraid of sharing the cage with the man whom the UFC has selected to end his two-year rule.

“So, the cat is out the bag. Aljamain Sterling versus Henry Cejudo,” Cejudo said. “Guys, this fight has been going on (for a while)… Now it’s May 6. At this point, I really don’t trust Aljizzlain Sterling. Why don’t I trust him? Because he’s afraid of the ‘Triple C,’ man, it’s plain and simple.

“I think there’s a reason why the UFC is putting this fight together. I do believe that they believe that maybe Sean O’Malley would have a better shot with ‘Triple C’ than he would with Aljamain — clash of styles. I don’t mind it,” Cejudo continued. “Plus, what they’re trying to do is, ‘Triple C, come over here and take out the trash. Come over here, take out Aljizzlain, and maybe we’ll do a really good fight with you and Ronald MethDonald Sean O’Malley.'”

Prior to confirmation of Cejudo’s return from retirement, O’Malley was widely regarded as the likely next in line following his victory over Petr Yan. Having suggested that he’s happy to wait for a shot at gold, it stands to reason that “Sugar” could meet the winner of the planned May 6 championship fight later in the year.

And according to Cejudo, the UFC is hoping that O’Malley’s first title fight inside the Octagon comes against him. The remarks come after some clear indications towards a fractured relationship between the promotion and its bantamweight champion.

As well as making note of Dana White’s firm remarks regarding the scoring of his rematch with Yan last April, Sterling addressed how he believes the UFC looks at him following his successful defense against Dillashaw.

In his comments, Sterling admitted that the onus is on him to get the UFC behind his reign. Perhaps an emphatic victory over Cejudo later this year will go some way towards doing achieving that.

What are your thoughts on Henry Cejudo’s comments about his expected fight against Aljamain Sterling?

