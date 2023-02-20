“I’m Not A Virgin Anymore” – Dan Hooker Reveals New Tattoo

No.11-ranked UFC lightweight Dan Hooker recently revealed a major body modification.

‘The Hangman’ was expected to next compete at next month’s UFC 285. There, he was slated to lock horns with the No.10-ranked Jalin Turner. Due to suffering a broken hand, however, Hooker is out of the picture for the time being.

Jalin Turner/Dan Hooker

With a lot more time on his hands and an unclear timeline for when his next fight will now be, Hooker has embraced the world of body ink.

A longtime pal and training partner of tattoo enthusiast and former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, Hooker took a page out of ‘The Last Stylebender’s book with a sizeable first piece.

Taking to Instagram, Hooker jokingly commented, “I’m not a virgin anymore.”

What’s everyone’s thoughts on Dan Hooker’s new (first) tattoo?



Pretty sick ngl, like a smaller version of Volkov’s. pic.twitter.com/D16OwXTtRO — FunkyScouser (@FunkyScouser) February 20, 2023

Islam Makhachev Claps Back Against Dan Hooker’s Accusations

Following UFC 284’s epic main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev, ‘The Hangman’ levied a shocking accusation against the lightweight champ.

Calling the Dagestani phenom a “cheating dog,” Hooker claimed that Makhachev flew a nurse out to Perth to sought out an IV for him, a typically banned practice for athletes in Western Australia.

Dumb cunt thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out. Cheating dog. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) February 13, 2023

Hooker doubled down on his accusations in the days after. He also highlighted the long-term suspensions illegal IV use can carry.

In a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Makhachev was largely dismissive of Hooker’s heavy accusations.

“I don’t even want to give any comments on that. There are experts that work with the UFC – USADA, I was tested before the fight and after the fight, four times overall,” Makhachev said. “Somebody posted a picture with a mark on my vein, but the point is that they have their own local commission in Australia and they took a blood sample during the fight week, on Wednesday. And then on Thursday we had the photoshoot so some fighters are trying to push this narrative but USADA has no issue with that.”

However, later last week, the UFC Lightweight Champion tweeted out a demand for accusers to be held accountable. While he didn’t name names, the general consensus is it was a shot at ‘The Hangman’.

You must be held accountable for such accusations — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 16, 2023

What do you make of Dan Hooker’s accusations against Islam Makhachev?