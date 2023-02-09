Islam Makhachev/Alexander Volkanovski Go Back & Forth On Size Difference

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski have their disagreements about whether or not size will be a factor at UFC 284 on Saturday.

Makhachev will defend his lightweight belt for the first time against the pound-for-pound king Volkanovski in the UFC 284 headliner. He earned the then-vacant title over Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 last October and will now defend it in enemy territory.

The Makhachev vs. Volkanovski super fight is arguably one of the biggest fights in recent UFC history. The two fighters enter this weekend at the top of their game, with supreme confidence after recent dominant performances.

One talking point when breaking down the Makhachev/Volkanovski matchup is the extensive size difference between the two fighters. Makhachev is listed at 5’10”, towering four inches over the 5’6″ Volkanovski.

After calling out Volkanovski in his UFC 280 post-fight interview, Makhachev immediately jabbed at Volkanovski’s small stature. Just days away from the biggest fight of his career, he’s not backing down from his stance.

Islam Makhachev & Alexander Volkanovski Trade Barbs Ahead Of UFC 284

USA Today

During a recent joint interview with Volkanovski on DC&RC, Makhachev revealed his reaction when he saw Volkanovski walk into the cage following his callout.

“When he jumped in the cage, you think, ‘He’s made a big mistake.’ Of course, brother. This is big mistake for him,” Makhachev said of Volkanovski. “His teammate Adesanya jumped the other way and showed him bad example. But he don’t listen. Brother, he wears big shoes, always (laughs).”

Volkanovski responded by challenging Makhachev’s argument and claiming that his short stature is partially an advantage.

“You’re giving away all my secrets away now, mate!” Volkanovski joked. “But you’re right. Obviously, we all know that I’m short. I’ve always been short. That doesn’t matter. Everyone that I’ve faced is taller than me. For that to play a factor in this fight is just silly. I’m a guy that uses his height very, very well. And we all know that when you’re close to the ground, it definitely helps in wrestling exchanges… We can talk about short this, short that; we all know that’s good in these circumstances.”

Volkanovski will have to not only deal with the four-inch difference between himself and Makhachev, but also Makhachev’s elite wrestling. Makhachev submitted Oliveira, the UFC’s all-time submission leader, with relative ease at UFC 280.

Volkanovski’s wrestling has grown rapidly, according to his team, in recent months. He’s confident he can deal with Makhachev’s grappling strength and dictate the fight on the feet.

The pound-for-pound No. 1 spot is on the line this weekend, and Volkanovski is out to prove that height is a meaningless attribute when it comes to elite fighters.

