Islam Makhachev Calls For Challenger, Dustin Poirier Responds

It didn’t take long for Islam Makhachev to get a response when the UFC’s lightweight champion put out a message calling for his next challenger.

The 31-year-old is fresh off the first defense of his lightweight title at UFC 284, where Makhachev stifled Alexander Volkanovski’s bid to become a two-division champion. The UFC’s featherweight king gave the Russian the toughest test of his career and surprised many fans with how well he performed in the grappling department, but Makhachev walked away with a unanimous decision.

The lightweight division has no shortage of talent, and a potential #1 contender bout between former champion Charles Oliveira and Beniel Dariush was just booked for UFC 288. That event won’t take place until May, and Makhachev recently indicated on Twitter that he’s eager to defend his title again.

who is next? — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 22, 2023

Dustin Poirier Responds To Makhachev

Almost every member of the UFC’s lightweight Top 5 already has a fight booked, but #2-ranked Dustin Poirier is available and was quick to respond to Makhachev’s tweet.

What's up — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 22, 2023

“The Diamond” last appeared when he and Michael Chandler put on one of the best fights of the year at UFC 281. Poirier survived some tough moments in that bout to eventually submit Chandler in the third round, which allowed the 32-year-old to get back into the win column after coming up short in his bid claim the lightweight title against Oliveira at UFC 269.

Poirier’s fight with Oliveira was his second attempt to win the lightweight belt, as “The Diamond” also previously tried to unify his interim lightweight title when he met Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

“The Eagle” recently stepped away from MMA altogether prior to Makhachev’s fight with Volkanovski, but Poirier could potentially get some revenge by defeating the former champion’s teammate and finally claim the UFC’s lightweight title in the process.

