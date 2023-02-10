Islam Makhachev Describes Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Ongoing Presence

While he may not have made the long journey to Australia following the decision to hang up his coaching gloves, Khabib Nurmagomedov isn’t completely absent from Islam Makhachev‘s UFC 284 preparation.

This weekend, Makhachev will look to follow up his emphatic title crowning last October by adding the opening defense to his lightweight title reign. And having dispatched former champion Charles Oliveira, the Dagestani will face a challenge from below for his first attempt at a successful retention.

Inside Perth’s RAC Arena, Makhachev will share the Octagon with featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, who’s getting his long-awaited chance at achieving champ-champ status in front of his home fans.

Despite the historical nature of his man’s first defense, legendary former 155-pound king Khabib won’t be spurring Makhachev on from his corner, something that’s been an ever-present throughout the 31-year-old’s UFC career.

Image: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Last month, it emerged that Khabib has decided to step away from mixed martial arts in order to spend more time with his family. Having consistently traveled to train and corner his compatriots and American Kickboxing Academy teammates, “The Eagle” is looking to prioritize home life moving forward.

With that, Makhachev has arrived in Australia without his mentor. But while Khabib may not be a physical presence during UFC 284 fight week, that doesn’t mean he’s not involved…

Makhachev Details Khabib Communication Ahead Of UFC 284

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Makhachev detailed the extent to which Khabib’s decision to depart MMA is impacting his involvement.

While the former champ will be watching his protégé from the sofa, Makhachev revealed that Khabib is still checking in and providing guidance from afar.

“Every day (he’s involved). Today, morning, he asked me (about my) weight. Always, he make plan, everything. You know, how to cut weight, how to — he teach me a lot,” Makhachev said. “That’s why, now, he just sends me message every morning, ‘How’s your weight? What did you eat today? What do you eat?’ I think he’s nervous. Maybe he’s more nervous because he’s not here and (is) not (seeing) all these things.”

Although some have questioned whether Khabib’s decision will hamper Makhachev come fight night, the Dagestani’s confidence hasn’t wavered as he looks to put into practice everything the man widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time has taught him.

11 fight win streak, hasn't lost since 2015, and now the lightweight CHAMP 😤@MakhachevMMA ready for his first title defense Saturday at #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/QNao4imvBC — UFC (@ufc) February 7, 2023

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov’s absence will affect Islam Makhachev at UFC 284?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.