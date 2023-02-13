Islam Makhachev Makes Case For Topping P4P List Over A HW Champion Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev feels he belongs at the top of the UFC‘s pound-for-pound rankings over the returning Jon Jones, even if Jones becomes heavyweight champion at UFC 285.

Makhachev defeated Alexander Volkanovski to retain the lightweight belt at UFC 284 in Perth. It was a back-and-forth war from start to finish, but Makhachev got the nod on all three judges’ scorecards.

Makhachev is expected to claim the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 ranking over Volkanovski this week. This would cap off a remarkable run in the Octagon, with a 12-fight win streak and passing a big challenge against Volkanovski.

Jones will face former interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane for the vacant belt at UFC 285 next month. He’s returning for the chance to become a two-division champion and further his case for being an all-time great.

Before his three-year hiatus, Jones was regarded by many as the UFC’s pound-for-pound king. But, the long layoff along with the rise of Makhachev and others makes his pound-for-pound case complicated.

Islam Makhachev Makes P4P Case Ahead Of Jon Jones’ Return

During his UFC 284 post-fight press conference, Makhachev compared his and Jones’ cases for the pound-for-pound best.

“Jon Jones is a great fighter, of course,” Makhachev said. “He’s [one of] the best, but last time he won was a split decision…I don’t think after this fight he’s gonna be the best. I’m the best right now because I beat the best fighter in the world, that’s why I think I deserve this more. If somebody wants to be the best, I’m ready.”

Since Jones’ last fight in early 2020, Makhachev has earned finishes over the likes of Charles Oliveira, Bobby Green, and Dan Hooker. Volkanovski holds the top pound-for-pound spot amidst a dominant featherweight title reign.

Jones has compared his UFC legacy to that of Makhachev’s mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in recent years. He feels his GOAT case supplants Nurmagomedov’s due to the latter’s lack of title defenses.

Before his multi-year absence, Jones won light heavyweight title fights against the likes of Dominick Reyes, Anthony Smith, and Daniel Cormier. He’s seen by some as arguably the greatest fighter in UFC history.

While Makhachev likely has a ways to go to catch Jones’ GOAT standing, he feels his body of work and activity are deserving of the pound-for-pound No. 1 spot, regardless of how UFC 285 plays out.

