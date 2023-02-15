Islam Makhachev Responds To Dan Hooker’s Cheating Allegations

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has addressed Dan Hooker’s claims he cheated by using an IV ahead of UFC 284.

Makhachev defeated Hooker’s City Kickboxing teammate, Alexander Volkanovski, in the UFC 284 main event last Saturday. He successfully defended the belt via unanimous decision in an early ‘Fight of the Year’ frontrunner in Perth.

Despite the victory, Makhachev didn’t gain ground in the pound-for-pound rankings, as Volkanovski retained the top spot days after the fight.

Along with recapping the action last Saturday, a big storyline surfaced after Hooker accused Makhachev of cheating. He claimed Makhachev used an IV after a brutal weight cut ahead of UFC 284, which could’ve potentially given him the advantage to recover in time for fight night.

Makhachev’s representatives, including co-manager Rizvan Magomedov, have denied all accusations by Hooker and others. Now, Makhachev himself is speaking out after his integrity has been questioned.

Islam Makhachev Speaks Out On Dan Hooker’s Allegations

During a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, Makhachev responded to Hooker’s cheating allegations.

“I don’t even want to give any comments on that. There are experts that work with the UFC – USADA, I was tested before the fight and after the fight, four times overall,” Makhachev said. “Somebody posted a picture with a mark on my vein, but the point is that they have their own local commission in Australia and they took a blood sample during the fight week, on Wednesday. And then on Thursday we had the photoshoot so some fighters are trying to push this narrative but USADA has no issue with that.”

UFC fighters, including Makhachev, are allowed to use IVs on a very limited basis. As of now, there’s no direct evidence of wrongdoing by Makhachev pre-UFC 284.

Makhachev and Hooker battled at UFC 267, with Makhachev taking home the submission win. Hooker was supposed to return later this year at UFC 285 before suffering a recent injury.

Volkanovski, before Hooker’s tweets, appeared to mock Makhachev’s alleged use of IVs during a recent interview. He’s hoping to earn an immediate rematch with Makhachev later this year.

USADA has launched an investigation into Hooker’s allegations against Makhachev and we’ll bring you the latest as it becomes available.

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.