Islam Makhachev Responds To Nate Diaz’s UFC 284 Scorecard

Islam Makhachev has fired back at Nate Diaz for claiming that he “got his ass whooped” by Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

Makhachev made his first lightweight title defense against the reigning featherweight champ Volkanovski in a five-round thriller tonight. The win extends Makhachev’s streak to 12 fights and will likely see him assume the pound-for-pound title that was previously the bragging right of Volkanovski.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing for Islam, who was rattled and knocked down by Volkanovski throughout the fight. And in the final round, the Australian controlled Makhachev from top position for an extended period, while landing significant ground strikes.

Nate Diaz Takes Shot At Islam Makhachev

Minutes after Islam had his lightweight belt wrapped around his waist, none other than the famed dispenser of the Stockton Slap, Nathan Diaz, took to Twitter to announce his verdict on the Russian’s performance.

Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023

“Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped,” tweeted Diaz.

The former UFC welterweight also passed on his felicitations to, in his opinion, the victor of the fight.

“Congrats Alex Volkanovski,” tweeted Nate.

Islam Makhachev Claps Back at Nate Diaz

Looking unusually bruised and cut up at the UFC 284 post-fight press conference, Islam was of course apprised of Nate’s latest shot across the bow. And the Dagestani replied by speculating that Diaz’s assessment of the fight was perhaps warped by a certain pscyhoactive substance.

“Honestly, I don’t want to talk about this guy, he’s a…[laughs]. I don’t know what he say; maybe he smokes something and watch the fight [laughs],” said Makhachev, to chuckles from the assembled press.

Islam and his former coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov, have had a long-running beef with Nate which escalated in 2019 during a run-in at UFC 239. Most recently, Diaz publicly scoffed at Nurmagomedov’s entrance in to the UFC Hall of Fame, which he felt was richly underserved.

What do you make of Islam Makhachev’s response to Nate Diaz?