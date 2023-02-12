Islam Makhachev Seemingly Trolls Volkanovski After Rematch Request

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev doesn’t appear to think his UFC 284 clash with Alexander Volkanovski warrants a rematch.

Makhachev defeated Volkanovski via unanimous decision to retain the lightweight belt at UFC 284. It was an instant classic that warranted the post-fight ‘Fight of the Night’ performance bonus.

The Makhachev vs. Volkanovski matchup was the first of its kind, as the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 and No. 2 fighters went head to head. The highly-anticipated fight lived up to the hype and could potentially be the first in a series of clashes.

After the close contest, Volkanovski tweeted that upon watching the fight, he feels he won the majority of the rounds. He called for a rematch with Makhachev for a later date, likely after and not before defending the featherweight title against Yair Rodríguez.

Fan interest in a Makhachev/Volkanovski rematch is prevalent, although the lightweight champ isn’t as keen on the idea.

Islam Makhachev Mocks Alexander Volkanovski’s Call For Rematch

In a recent tweet, Makhachev appears to dismiss Volkanovski’s rematch request.

Just watched the tape, and have to be fair, out of 25 minutes Volk got last 1 minute! — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 12, 2023

Makhachev will likely claim the UFC’s pound-for-pound No. 1 spot after defeating Volkanovski on Saturday. A protégé of Khabib Nurmagomedov, he’s the latest in a series of Dagestani UFC fighters to take the sport by storm.

Volkanovski’s loss to Makhachev was the first of his UFC career. Despite the move up in weight, Volkanovski’s cardio appeared to hold up throughout the fight, and he could potentially try again for ‘champ-champ’ status down the line.

Makhachev’s next lightweight title challenger is uncertain, leading up to massive fights including Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. Justin Gaethje will also face Rafael Fiziev at UFC 286 as he looks to potentially earn another title shot.

The high-octane action between Makhachev and Volkanovski arguably left fans wanting more than the five rounds between them. Although, Makhachev doesn’t have any plans to give Volkanovski another chance anytime soon.

