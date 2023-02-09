Islam Makhachev Responds To Bobby Green’s Steroid Accusations

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has fired back after being accused of long-term steroid use by former opponent Bobby Green.

Prior to ascending to the 155-pound throne with a dominant performance against Charles Oliveira last October, Makhachev delivered a similarly emphatic display against short-notice replacement opponent Green.

The pair headlined UFC Vegas 49 in February 2021, with “King” filling in for the injured Beneil Dariush. The Californian was unable to mount any offense, with Makhachev taking him down before ground-and-pounding his way to a TKO win inside the very first round.

While the pair appeared cordial in the aftermath, that doesn’t seem to be the case now owing to some eyebrow-raising claims made by Green.

Ahead of his defeat to Drew Dober last December, which came after he served a six-month USADA suspension, Green alleged that Makhachev and other Dagestani MMA fighters have been “bred” for success through the use of performance-enhancing drugs from the age of 10.

“I was f*cking round on my YouTube, right, and I found this little video and it said Islam had a little trouble with drugs,” Green said. “I don’t see people talking about him? So, he was saying when he first came over that his school that he trained at in Russia, they just gave him vitamins. They been doing it since who knows when, when you start training.

“Imagine if you gave someone steroids form the age of 10, 12, 13, 14, 15; how strong you would be… He was really strong, it makes sense now… I move with thousands of guys, that was interesting,” Green added. “I told my coach, ‘There was something interesting about Islam. I felt it. It’s just not human.’ (Now), it makes sense.”

Now, Makhachev has responded, suggesting that the difference in their physical strength and ability derives from one place and one place only — the gym.

Makhachev: ‘I Just Train Harder’

This weekend, Makhachev will look to make the first successful defense of his lightweight reign in Perth, Australia, where he’s set to meet featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski inside the Octagon.

Ahead of the champion vs. champion superfight, the Russian was asked for his thoughts on Green’s claim that his success in the sport has come through unnatural means during UFC 284 media day.

Makhachev insisted that rather than the power difference Green felt in Las Vegas early last year being the result of steroids, it’s simply commitment.

“I don’t know. I am not like Bobby Green. I am not drunk, do some bad stuff,” Makhachev said. “I (am) training hard, that’s why. That’s why he feel the power. I told you, all the fighters say, ‘I am going to defend his wrestling.’ … But, when fight is happening, when I take down my opponent, they all feel my power… This is not because I am good. It’s because I (have been) training all my life. That’s why.”

The topic reemerged at a time when Makhachev’s size and strength is at the forefront of discussion. As he gears up to face a challenge from below this Saturday, many have suggested that Makhachev’s physicality will prove too much for 145-pound titleholder Volkanovski.

What did you make of Bobby Green’s steroid allegations against Islam Makhachev and his compatriots?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.