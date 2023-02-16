Islam Makhachev Addresses Possibility Of Alexander Volkanovski Rematch

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev has suggested that the ball is in the promotion’s court when it comes to a possible rematch with Alexander Volkanovski.

This week, the mixed martial arts world has been reflecting on the latest champion vs. champion superfight, which pitted the 155-pound king against his featherweight counterpart. While Makhachev had his sights set on the first defense of his reign, Volkanovski aspired to become the latest member of club champ-champ.

The Dagestani ultimately accomplished his goal, outpointing the Australian in his home country across five rounds. In the aftermath, numerous topics have been debated regarding the bout’s ramifications.

As well as the rankings panel’s decision to snub Makhachev of top spot on the pound-for-pound ladder, that’s included the next step for the Russian’s lightweight rule.

While many see Beneil Dariush as being long-overdue a title shot, others have acknowledged Rafael Fiziev’s credentials should he defeat Justin Gaethje in London next month. But it appears that a second dance with the featherweight kingpin is also on the table.

And despite appearing fairly emphatic in his view of how their bout played out in Perth, insisting that he had no doubt about the result at the culmination of 25 minutes, Makhachev isn’t shutting the door on a rematch.

Makhachev Open To All Options, Volkanovski Included

During an interaction with the media upon his arrival back in Dagestan, footage of which was uploaded and translated by Red Corner MMA, Makhachev answered queries about the next step in his lightweight reign.

When asked whether he’d be open to accepting Volkanovski’s request for a rematch, which came after the Aussie expressed his belief that he’d done enough to win three of the five rounds on February 11, Makhachev noted that he’ll happily share the Octagon with whomever the UFC puts in front of him.

“I’m not going to wait for anybody or call anybody out. I’ll be ready as soon as the UFC gives me an opponent. No matter if it’s the rematch or another lightweight contender,” Makhachev said.

Just watched the tape, and have to be fair, out of 25 minutes Volk got last 1 minute! — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 12, 2023

For now, Makhachev will be taking time to rest while he participates in Ramadan. With that, the Dagestani’s return timeline will likely see a summer defense on the cards.

Although it would appear that Volkanovski has business to attend to in his own division following Yair Rodríguez’s interim crowning at UFC 284, the Aussie has suggested that the Mexican could defend the strap before they unify the titles down the line.

Would you like to see Islam Makhachev run it back with Alexander Volkanovski?

