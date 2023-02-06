Israel Adesanya Feels He’s Still “An Alien” In New Zealand

Israel Adesanya recently indicated that he still feels like an “alien” in New Zealand even though he’s lived in the country since 2001.

“The Last Stylebender” is coming off just the second loss of his MMA career, but the circumstances of that defeat were particularly difficult. Adesanya appeared to be only minutes away from defending his UFC middleweight title against Alex Pereira at UFC 281, but “Poatan” turned things up in the fifth round to score a TKO win and claim the middleweight belt.

Adesanya lost his belt to former kickboxing rival Alex Pereira at UFC 281. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The 33-year-old originally won the middleweight title in 2019 and quickly developed into one of the UFC’s biggest stars. Adesanya attempted to become a two-division champion when he challenged Jan Błachowicz for the light heavyweight title in 2019, and the Nigerian-born fighter has also been a significant part of the UFC’s discussions for a future event in Africa.

“It’s All About Your Perspective”

Adesanya has always been open about how much he values his African heritage, and the 33-year-old recently noted on Twitter that he still considers himself an outsider in New Zealand.

“The Last Stylebender” shared an excerpt from the Mandate podcast (h/t Sportskeeda) where Dre Skrilla was discussing the different struggles of people in various countries, and Adesanya commented by mentioning the importance of developing your perspective of the world.

I’m an alien in NZ, from Naija growing up I’ve seen the gutters, literally. It's all about your perspective. The clubs are cool sure, but seeing the world is cooler. Stack up your bread and travel to gain perspective. Or just complain on all the apps if you like xo. pic.twitter.com/5uLbJ0R5hB — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) February 3, 2023

Adesanya will have a chance to reclaim his middleweight title when he meets Pereira in the main event of UFC 287. That fight will be the second time the pair have met in the Octagon but their fourth matchup overall after two previous kickboxing bouts, and “Poatan” currently holds a 3-0 record against the 33-year-old.

