Israel Adesanya Shoots Down Concerns Of Size Difference With Alex Pereira: “I Roll The Dice”

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya recently shed some light on his fight last year with Alex Pereira.

‘The Last Stylebender’ was defeated by ‘Poatan’ twice during their kickboxing days. Their title bout at UFC 281 seemed like the perfect opportunity for Adesanya to finally get some revenge. Instead, the fight ended in chillingly similar fashion to their second kickboxing bout, with Pereira rocking him in the final round with a lethal left hook.

The pair will fight in the Octagon for the second time later this year at UFC 287.

During a recent interview with Combat TV, Adesanya was questioned on several topics, including how he balanced media obligations and staying focused on the fight. While he enjoys staying in New York, he actually moved over to New Jersey for a few weeks before the Madison Square Garden main event and avoided too much time in the city.

“I’m Not Used To Walking Around With That Kind Of Mass” – Israel Adesanya

During the same interview, Adesanya was asked about the notable size advantage Pereira had over him heading into UFC 281. ‘The Last Stylebender’ was questioned on if he considered bulking up for the contest to better match ‘Poatan’.

“Nah, for me, I’m not used to walking around with that kind of mass, so I wouldn’t want to do that in such a short amount of time,” Adesanya said. “If you want to do that, you need time and I don’t like having too much time off like that, it’s not for me. A lot of guys, they’ll fight once a year or twice a year, that’s not me. I’d stay active, I roll the dice and yeah, I don’t need to do that. I feel like I can get the guy, I almost have the guy every time, so I know exactly what to do to get the guy.”

Adensanya had a limp after the fight. He acknowledged that Pereira did considerable damage to his leg during their epic clash.

“My leg, yeah, that was from the fight and I’ve had all that sorted out. Yeah, he did well, I hurt his leg, but he hurt mine in a way that wasn’t able to recover.”

He also mentioned that he had a health issue before the fight, but sometimes that’s just part of the game.

“I had like a pre-existing thing that I had to sort out before the fight, but everyone goes into a fight with something, you know, there’s always something, the way we train.”

Do you think Israel Adesanya will finally beat Alex Pereira at UFC 287?

