Israel Adesanya To Islam Makhachev: “Who’s The Small Man Now?”

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya sent a reminder to Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski‘s doubters during this past weekend’s main event.

In front of a home crowd, reigning featherweight titleholder Volkanovski made his long-awaited champ-champ challenge. And while ultimately unsuccessful, the Australian star certainly turned heads with his performance inside Perth’s RAC Arena.

After five rounds, Islam Makhachev was awarded a unanimous decision victory, leaving him with a first successful lightweight defense on his record. But while many expected him to impose his will on the ground, that was far from the case.

While the Russian found himself in dominant positions at times, Volkanovski appeared calm and confident. And not only was he able to defend a number of Makhachev’s attempts to initiate grappling, he secured some portions of success and control as the offensive party too.

Volkanovski’s performance went against the lopsided odds prior to UFC 284 and the common narrative surrounding his size disadvantage, but one man certainly wasn’t surprised cageside.

Adesanya Has A Question For Islam Makhachev

While he didn’t feature on the first card in his home continent since 2019, when he was crowned middleweight king with a knockout of Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya was still in attendance to support his fellow Oceanic fighters.

During a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, “The Last Stylebender” can be seen reacting to the action in Perth, including the headlining champion vs. champion showdown.

Although Adesanya’s investment in his teammates’ bouts was evident throughout the night, it’s safe to say that it was most prominent when Volkanovski sought to achieve a historical feat.

“Oh my God. I feel like I’m gonna pass out,” Adesanya said early in the fight.

In the later stages of the memorable main event, Volkanovski began to find more success withstanding Makhachev’s takedown and clinch initiations. That left Adesanya reminding the Aussie’s detractors of a certain pre-fight narrative that was also echoed by Makhachev himself.

“Keep the hips away! He’s alright, he’s alright, he’s alright,” Adesanya said before Volkanovski got the better of the grappling exchange. “Who’s the small guy? Who’s the small guy? Come on Volk! Who’s the small man now? Hey! Who’s the small man now?”

Adesanya’s mood quickly turned to disappointment and disagreement upon the reading of the scorecards, all of which fell in favor of Makhachev.

In the video, the former middleweight champ, along with the likes of Dan Hooker and Kai Kara-France, can be seen showing confidence that their man did enough.

