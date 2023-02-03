“It Got Very Deep Into My Trauma” – Jéssica Andrade Closes OnlyFans Page

Former UFC Strawweight Champion Jéssica Andrade is officially done with OnlyFans.

The No.6-ranked UFC strawweight opened an account back in late 2021. The money she made off of the platform aided her in paying off her car and rent. However, ‘Bate Estaca’ did not enjoy working on OnlyFans due to a litany of past traumas that the site triggered for her.

In a recent interview with Cortes do Connect Cast, Andrade revealed that she never enjoyed creating content for OnlyFans. ‘Bate Estaca’ revealed that due to abuse she suffered as a child, working on the platform was incredibly stressful for her.

“I used to have [an OnlyFans account], I don’t anymore,” Andrade said. “I never liked doing that, can you believe it? That was really bad for me. Because I have childhood traumas, stuff like abuse, and everything. When I did that [OnlyFans], I felt the same way. I felt my hands were tied. I couldn’t react. Do you know when you freeze? It got very deep into my trauma. And I couldn’t say no.”

MMA Fighting

“I Hated It” – Jéssica Andrade On Her OnlyFans Pics Leaking

In the same interview, Andrade went on to explain that she never really wanted to set up an OnlyFans in the first place. When images from her account began to leak out, the past trauma her work on the site was triggering got even worse to deal with.

“I never wanted to do this OnlyFans thing,” she continued. “I hated it, hated it. I had never spoken [about childhood abuse]. Only the closest people knew. Now the whole world will know. But it’s part of it. It was something that really traumatized me, and I didn’t know how to say ‘no.’ It referred to me [to what I had experienced in childhood]. When the first pictures leaked, it was really bad. Because I had to pretend that I was fine, and I wasn’t fine.”

For now, it appears Andrade will be focusing completely on MMA moving forward. The heavy hitter is currently riding high on a three-fight winning streak. Her most recent victory saw her pulverize Lauren Murphy over three rounds for a comfortable unanimous decision victory. Many felt the fight should’ve been stopped sooner due to the punishment Murphy received.

Who do you think Jéssica Andrade will face next?

All quotes from MMA Mania.