Jack Della Maddalena: ‘Kamaru Usman’s Time At The Top Is Over’

Rising UFC welterweight prospect Jack Della Maddalena has given a grim assessment of Kamaru Usman‘s hopes for a second reign in the division.

In a moment that collected countless end-of-year awards in 2022, Leon Edwards brought Usman’s rule over the 170-pound landscape to a thunderous and emphatic halt at UFC 278. “Rocky” did so by grasping victory from the jaws of defeat late in the fifth round, sleeping “The Nigerian Nightmare” with a picture-perfect left head kick.

Now, with their overall head-to-head series sat level at 1-1, the pair will run it back. In the main event of UFC 286, set for March 18, Usman will look for two-time champ status when he meets Edwards in the Brit’s backyard.

While he was ultimately left unconscious on the canvas, Usman was just a minute away from a sixth successful title defense in Salt Lake City last August. Prior to the one-shot KO, the 35-year-old had moved clear on the judges’ scorecards thanks to three controlling rounds.

With that in mind, many are expecting Usman to replicate that part of his performance, but also make the necessary adjustments to avoid getting caught on the feet. One surging welterweight, however, sees things differently.

Della Maddalena Can’t See A Second Reign For Usman

During UFC 284 media day on Thursday, Jack Della Maddalena was asked to predict the upcoming championship fight in his division.

In spite of Usman’s dominance prior to his meeting with Edwards in Utah, which saw him collect defenses against Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Gilbert Burns en route to a historical 15-0 UFC record, the Australian is backing a successful retention for Edwards.

“I think Leon can do it again,” Della Maddalena said. “I think for rematches, when the younger guy wins the first time, I think he’s probably gonna win the second time. I think he’s got the skillset to do it. Honestly, I think Usman’s time has been. Yeah, I think Leon will get the win.”

While he sees Usman’s stint atop the welterweight ladder as a thing of the past, that goal remains firmly ahead of Della Maddalena, who singled himself out as one of the hottest prospects in the weight class with a trio of first-round knockouts in 2022.

The 23-year-old will look to open his account for 2023 in a similarly dominant fashion. He’s set to face Randy Brown in his home city of Perth, Australia, at UFC 284 this weekend.

The hottest prospect to come out of Australia in years! 🇦🇺🥵



Jack Della Maddalena is out to make a statement in his own back yard in Perth!



📺📱 #UFC284 | Live Sunday | Order at https://t.co/shB938mzfl pic.twitter.com/UN8shnBhHG — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) February 7, 2023

Do you agree with Jack Della Maddalena’s take on Kamaru Usman?

Please provide transcription credit with a link to this article if you use any of these quotes.