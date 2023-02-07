Jack Della Maddalena Names UFC Legend Whose Style ‘Got Him Hooked’ On MMA

Rising welterweight Jack Della Maddalena became “hooked” on mixed martial arts after seeing the style of one UFC and PRIDE legend.

It hasn’t taken Della Maddalena long to establish himself as one of the most promising prospects competing inside the Octagon. Since securing his path to the UFC with a victory over Ange Loosa on Dana White‘s Contender Series, the Australian has extended his professional win streak to 13 with three wins on the sport’s biggest stage.

While all of his UFC outings to date came in 2022, the 26-year-old didn’t accumulate much cage time last year, stopping Pete Rodriguez, Ramazan Emeev, and Danny Roberts with three consecutive first-round knockouts.

Della Maddalena’s style is fast-starting, aggressive, and powerful, particularly with hooks. A bit like a certain “Axe Murderer,” you might say?

Della Maddalena Names All-Time MMA Great As Inspiration

Ahead of his upcoming fourth outing inside the UFC Octagon, Della Maddalena discussed the start of his mixed martial arts journey in an interview with the Daily Mail.

Prior to his venture into the sport, the Aussie came across footage of Wanderlei Silva in action. The Brazilian, known for his relentless and brawling style, was widely seen as one of the best during his prime, which saw him record the most victories and the longest win streak in PRIDE history.

While Della Maddalena noted that he’s looked to place more focus on solid defense as his career has progressed, he credited “The Axe Murderer” for helping form his aggressive base style.

“I’ve always liked different styles of fighting. But the first I saw was Wanderlei Silva and it’s stuck with me,” Maddalena explained. “I think his style got me hooked on the sport. But down the track, more defensive fighters have interested me too. He’s certainly a big part of what my style is today.”

Della Maddalena will look to replicate some of Silva’s fast wins, as well as his own in the UFC, when he returns to action this weekend.

At UFC 284, set for his home city of Perth on February 11, the rising welterweight prospect will look to stake his name for a place in the rankings when he shares the cage with Randy Brown. “Rude Boy” is in similarly good form, having won four straight over Alex Oliveira, Jared Gooden, Khaos Williams, and Franciso Trinaldo.

