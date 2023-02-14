Jack Della Maddalena Shares Drink With Randy Brown After UFC 284

Rising UFC welterweight star Jack Della Maddalena wowed the Perth crowd with his performance at UFC 284 and then went on to celebrate with his opponent.

Just over two minutes into the first round, Maddalena trapped Randy Brown in a rear-naked choke to extract the submission victory. The RAC Arena crowd erupted as their home state warrior picked up the dominant win.

Photo via Instagram @jackdelamaddalena

The win marked Della Maddalena’s third consecutive first-round finish in the Octagon. After the clash, the No.14-ranked welterweight called out the No.9-ranked Vicente Luque for a battle later this year. Luque, a dependable crowd pleaser in the cage, has not fought since his August 2022 KO loss to Geoff Neal.

After his impressive UFC 284 victory, Della Maddalena went out for a drink where he spent some time with none other than his opponent that night.

Respect Shown Between Jack Della Maddalena And Randy Brown

Despite the brutal finish Randy Brown endured in the Octagon, there were no hard feelings between him and his Australian foe later that night. The pair were spotted hanging out at a bar and sharing a drink.

The pair even had a quick hug and appeared to be getting on very well with each other.

For Randy Brown, this loss broke a four-fight winning streak he was on, three of which came via decision. For the newly top 15-ranked Della Maddalena, a potential fight with Vicente Luque this year could help propel him into the top 10 of the welterweight division.

The Perth-born contender is yet to taste defeat in the Octagon. His two losses came in his first two bouts back in 2016 in Eternal MMA. After a frustrating start to his pro MMA career, Jack Della Maddalena evolved into the striking machine we see today.

Would you like to see Jack Della Maddalena vs. Vicente Luque later this year?