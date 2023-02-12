Fighters React To Jack Della Maddalena Submitting Randy Brown

Jack Della Maddalena continued his meteoric rise in the UFC’s welterweight division when he finished Randy Brown at UFC 284.

The 26-year-old had already made quite a name for himself when he scored three first-round finishes to kick off his UFC run last year, but his fight with Brown was a matchup that many felt might be the biggest challenge of his career.

“Rude Boy” did have some success using his reach advantage early on, but once the Australian settled into the fight things didn’t go on much longer.

Della Maddalena halted Brown’s footwork to isolate him against the cage and unleash a flurry of punches to the head and body. A right hook dropped the 32-year-old as he attempted to circle away, and Della Maddalena quickly poured on hammer fists in pursuit of a finish before jumping onto Brown’s back to secure a rear-naked choke.

DELLA MADDALENA IS THE REAL DEAL 😳



Half a round is all he needs at #UFC284!! pic.twitter.com/qaPATYHfRb — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

The Australian’s tenth-straight victory threw the crowd in Perth into a frenzy, and the second submission win of Della Maddalena’s career also maintained his streak of first-round finishes in the UFC.

That makes it 4-0 in the UFC, ALL FINISHES for Jack Della Maddalena 🔥 #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/jODHStIHV0 — UFC (@ufc) February 12, 2023

Fighters React to Della Maddalena’s Performance

Della Maddalena had already earned the respect of many of his fellow fighters, and his latest finish only resulted in further praise.

Smoked him, the next big thing. JDM is a force #UFC284 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) February 12, 2023

The UFC Welterweight devision is STACKED! — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 12, 2023

Jack della the real deal taking notes boy got the hands — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

Very nice finish for Della Maddalena. That’s a really impressive win #UFC284 — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) February 12, 2023

Jack is sharp. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2023

2 big finishes in a row #UFC284 great card!! — Vicente Luque (@VicenteLuqueMMA) February 12, 2023

Check out the full results and highlights from UFC 284 here, including Della Maddalena’s submission win over Brown!