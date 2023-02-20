Jairzinho Rozenstruik Vs. Jailton Almeida Booked For May 13, Twitter Reacts

A heavyweight showdown between contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida has been booked for a May 13th UFC Fight Night.
Rozenstruik, a mainstay in the UFC’s heavyweight division, will look to continue his winning ways after a knockout of Chris Daukaus at UFC 282. He’s looking to stop Almeida’s momentum and move closer to a potential heavyweight title shot.
Rozenstruik has had an up-and-down three years in the Octagon after four straight wins to begin his promotional tenure. He suffered a 20-second knockout loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 249 and has traded wins and losses ever since.
Rozenstruik hasn’t won consecutive fights since 2019 when he earned back-to-back knockouts over Andrei Arlovski and Alistair Overeem.
Almeida has surged up the heavyweight ranks with four straight wins to begin his UFC career. He earned a shot in the Octagon after a win on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021.
Almeida has responded to the opportunity with a remarkable run, with recent finishes of Anton Turkalj and Shamil Abdurakhimov. Just four wins into his promotional tenure, he landed a spot in the heavyweight rankings.
Jailton Almeida Gets Big Step Up In Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Rozenstruik vs. Almeida will be a three-round contest and adds to an impressive card on May 13th. The card is headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.
A venue and location for the May 13th UFC Fight Night have yet to be announced.
