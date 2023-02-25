Jake Paul & Tommy Fury Discuss Long-Term Effects Of Losing To Each Other

There’s a lot on the line outside of Jake Paul and Tommy Fury’s full purse bet this Sunday in their boxing match.

Paul and Fury will finally settle their differences on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. The third time’s the charm for the matchup after two past fight cancelations, including as recently as last year.

Both Paul and Fury enter this weekend with undefeated professional boxing records. Fury most recently defeated Daniel Bocianski last April, before Paul outpointed UFC legend Anderson Silva last October.

Tensions between the two sides are ramping up ahead of fight night. As evidenced by their fight week press conference, Paul and Fury are confident in their chances in the ring.

The two fighters will put their purses, as well as their undefeated records, on the line Sunday night. Paul and Fury also know the consequences of suffering a setback this weekend.

Jake Paul & Tommy Fury’s Career Aspirations Are On The Line

During a joint MVP Face 2 Face interview, Fury was asked if a loss to Paul would end his world title aspirations.

“100%,” Fury said. “This guy here, he won’t be able to live with me. No matter what anybody says. Since the opening bell, he’s not got Anderson Silva that didn’t throw a punch in the opening round, he doesn’t have Tyron Woodley walking to him like a robot. When he’s got someone throwing punches from all angles, twisting left to right….you’re not gonna know what’s hit you.”

Tommy wants to reach a similar pinnacle as his brother Tyson, who is widely regarded as the best heavyweight in the sport. He wants to use a win over Paul to cement his brand and make him a legitimate contender.

Paul was then asked if a loss to Fury would end his pursuit of legitimacy in boxing.

“That would be correct,” Paul said. “Not gonna happen, though.”

This will be the first time in Paul’s career that he’s faced a boxer with experience in the ring. So far, he’s defeated former MMA stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, along with YouTubers like AnEsonGib, during his career.

The war of words between Paul and Fury will soon come to an end, and both of them know there’s more than victory and money on the line in their grudge match.

