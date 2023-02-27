Jake Paul Comments On Being Affected By “Drake Curse”

Jake Paul has shared his thoughts on whether or not the infamous “Drake Curse” was a factor in his loss against Tommy Fury.

“The Problem Child” and Fury finally put years of discussion and trash talk to rest when the pair met in the boxing ring in Saudi Arabia. The fight had already been scheduled on two previous occasions, and both times Fury was forced to pull out due to different issues.

Both men stayed active around those failed previous bookings, and Paul continued his success against former MMA fighters by knocking out Tyron Woodley in their rematch before also defeating UFC legend Anderson Silva via unanimous decision.

The 26-year-old entered the ring in Saudia Arabia as a slight favorite to come out on top against Fury, but “TNT” won the fight on two of the three scorecards and walked away with a split decision win.

Paul Laughs Off Possibility Of “Drake Curse”

Speaking at the event’s post-fight press conference, Paul was asked if he was aware that Drake had placed a $400K bet on him and if that might have affected his performance.

Fury won a split decision that handed Paul the first loss of his boxing career. (Francois Nel)

“Fuck, this is Drake’s fault,” Paul exclaimed. “Drake, bro, why’d you do this to me? Nah, it’s my fault. But $400K is nothing to him, so – but he’s won a lot more money betting on me before, so he’s probably about even now. Sorry Drake, I’m gonna get that ‘W’ in the rematch.”

“The Problem Child” is probably right that the lost money is of little concern considering the regularity with which the Canadian places large bets on fights, but several previous losses sparked fan speculation that a “Drake Curse” might exist for the fighters that he backs.

Despite suffering the first loss of his boxing career, Paul gave a good account of himself against Fury and also scored the fight’s most significant moment with a knockdown in the eighth round. Neither fighter will be short of possible matchup options going forward, but it seems as if both men are interested in booking a rematch for the near future.

