Jake Paul ‘Hopes’ Fighters Share Revenue From Brother’s UFC/Prime Deal

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has responded after being questioned about the new partnership between the UFC and Prime Hydration, a drink co-founded by his brother.

On Monday, the MMA leader announced that it had struck a deal with Prime, which will see the brand replace BodyArmor as the UFC’s official global sports drink. As well as the rights to exclusive branding at the Performance Institute in Las Vegas and parts of the UFC broadcast, the red and blue corners inside the Octagon are set to be renamed “Prime Hydration Recovery Zones.”

In addition, Prime co-founders KSI and Logan Paul will be creating exclusive content through their social channels. The pair of YouTubers-turned-celebrity boxers announced the creation of the sports drink in 2021 and have since agreed partnerships with a number of sporting brands.

What Logan Paul and I have achieved with Prime is simply mind blowing. 2 YouTubers with a dream, and now we’ve turned it into reality. Prime sponsors Arsenal FC and now the UFC. What a time to be alive man. pic.twitter.com/ZRZxrFWTmg — ksi (@KSI) January 31, 2023

News of the UFC’s latest partnership received a mixed response, with some fans, fighters, and pundits questioning whether the deal will actually benefit the athletes competing inside the cage at all.

That sentiment has been shared in recent times relating to deals with Project Rock and Venum.

Jake Paul Answers Query About Brother’s UFC Deal

One man who’s never shied away from speaking out against the promotion and how it treats its fighters, often specifically regarding sponsorship deals, is Jake Paul.

While “The Problem Child” has been forging a career in combat sports through a blossoming professional boxing record, he’s frequently put Dana White and the UFC on blast for the contractual conditions that their fighters are tied to.

With that, MMA journalist Anton Tabuena recently questioned whether his brother’s new partnership will incorporate the increased revenue share he’s called for fighters to receive.

The 25-year-old responded by making it clear he has no connection to Prime Hydration, but expressed his desire to see the promotion share the revenue it gains from the agreement with Logan Paul and KSI’s sports drink.

“Hey Anton…I’m always happy for my brother’s successes and while I have zero involvement in his drink, I hope UFC will share revenue it receives with fighters,” Paul wrote on Twitter.

Hey Anton…I’m always happy for my brother’s successes and while I have zero involvement in his drink, I hope UFC will share the revenue it receives with fighters. https://t.co/mknMZYVHMk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) February 1, 2023

Paul recently took a step further in his pursuit of better contractual terms for MMA fighters by putting his money where his mouth is.

Last month, it was announced that the Cleveland native has signed a multi-year deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL). As well as the deal committing Paul to a debut in mixed martial arts, he’s also helped create the organization’s new Super Fight division, which will see athletes take home a 50% split of the revenue.

What do you make of the Prime/UFC deal and Jake Paul’s remarks about revenue share?