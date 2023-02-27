Jake Paul Reveals What He Said To Tommy Fury After Fight

Jake Paul has revealed the details of the conversation he and Tommy Fury had in the ring following the conclusion of their long-awaited boxing match.

The two undefeated boxers finally met in the ring after several years of waiting when they served as the headlining bout for an event in Saudi Arabia. A fight between the two was first scheduled for late 2021 but Fury had to withdraw with an injury, and the rescheduled fight eight months later also fell through when the Englishman was unable to enter the United States.

Paul continued defeating former MMA fighters while waiting for the fight with Fury to finally come together, but when the pair did finally meet it was “TNT” who walked away with a split decision win. “The Problem Child” had arguably the biggest moment of the fight when he scored a knockdown in the final round, but his performance wasn’t enough to sway more than one judge in his favor.

Jake Paul Details His Conversation With Tommy Fury

The 26-year-old and Fury had gone back-and-forth leading up to this bout and their previous matchups, but after the fight concluded it appeared as if both men were willing to put all of the previous bad blood aside.

The two fighters could be seen exchanging words before the final scorecards were read, and at the event’s post-fight press conference Paul revealed what he and Fury had said to one another.

“We just said respect, you know?,” Paul said. “That was a good war, a good fight. He was impressed by my skill, he said ‘Look, I’ve been doing this since six years old and you’ve been doing it for three years, and you put up a war.’ So, you know it was cool. I love the sport for this reason, right? You can be enemies beforehand and saying all this crazy stuff, and then when you beat the blood out of each other at the end of the day there’s just respect there. And that’s why the sport’s so cool.”

Fury extended his undefeated record to 9-0, while Paul now drops to 6-1 in a pro boxing career that only began in 2020. The 26-year-old probably still has a few options on the table for his next fight even after suffering his first loss, but it seems as if a rematch with Fury is the primary thing on his mind.

